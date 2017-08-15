Jimmy Fallon delivers emotional monologue on Charlottesville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon opened his show Monday with an uncharacteristic political and emotional monologue.

Fallon spoke to a hushed audience, "Even though the Tonight Show is not a political show, it is my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being.

"What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va. was just disgusting," the host said.

After a deadly and violent weekend in Charlottesville, Va., many late-night comedians skewered President Trump on his response, or belated response, to the racist and hate groups at the center of the violence. Fallon also criticized Trump saying the fact it took days for the President to denounce the hate groups was shameful.

Fallon was very personal, talking about how to explain such hate to his young daughters.

He also mentioned Heather Heyer, saying he died "standing up for what's right." Heyer was killed when a car barreled into a group of counterprotesters.

Emotionally and with his voice catching, he ended with "We can't go backward. We can't go backward."