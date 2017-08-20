Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Get a piece of the eclipse

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

The excitement over the solar eclipse reaches fever pitch today. But beyond a pair of funny-looking glasses, how will we memorialize this rare event.

Don't worry, there are plenty of retailers out there offering everything from T-shirts to wine to help you remember the first total solar eclipse visible in the continental U.S. in 38 years. We only have to wait seven years for the next one, but by then some of these items might be collectibles.

Special stamps

The Total Eclipse of the Sun stamp is the first U.S. stamp to use thermochromic ink, which reacts to the heat of your touch. Placing your finger over the black disc on the stamp causes the ink to change from black to clear to reveal an underlying image of the moon. The image reverts back to the black disc once it cools. The back of the stamp pane shows a map of the eclipse path. They cost the same as other stamps, $7.84 for a sheet of 16.

Christmas is coming

Palmetto Engraving is offering a Solar Eclipse ornament on Etsy. The hand-crafted wooden ornament shows the map of the continental U.S. and the path of totality. $8.99

Moon dress

gtr-_LIV-eclip-dress-082117

How about dressing up as the eclipse. RedBubble has a few different eclipse designs available on a loose swing-shape dress. The design covers the front and back. $46

Be zen with the eclipse

Who knew the eclipse could offer advice. These magnets express the sage wisdom of the solar eclipse. $4.50.

Drink to the moon

gtr-_LIV-eclip-glass-082117

These solar eclipse drinking glasses show the "path of totality." $14.99.

Wall art abounds

gtr-_LIV-eclip-poster-082117

There are lots of posters out where, but we like this "Eclipse Across America" by Tyler Nordgren. $20.

Glowing with pride

gtr-_LIV-eclip-tshirt-082117

Again, there are any number of T-shirts available to commemorate the eclipse, but we like the ones that glow in the dark. The corona glows in the dark on this Occupy Totality! shirt. As the ad says, "Because 99% just isn't good enough!" $20 in a variety of styles. greatamericaneclipse.com

Be the center of the solar system

gtr-_LIV-eclip-necklace-082117

These 3-strand, one-of-a-kind necklaces represent the solar system, with the wearer a the sun in the center. The stone beads are selected to suggest the planets, with their relative sizes, colors and characters. $120.00 greatamericaneclipse.com

Drink to the eclipse

gtr-_LIV-eclip-wine-082117

Frey Vineyards is offering three limited-edition wines to toast the eclipse — Totality Organic Sparkling Wine ($48), Umbra Chardonnay ($22) or Umbra Zinfandel ($22). Or you can get the three-pack for $32. freywine.com

Eclipse cocktail

gtr-_LIV-eclip-cocktail-082117

Not exactly a souvenir, but this looks like a fun drink from Jose Cuervo to try out today.

Total Especial Eclipse

2 ounces Jose Cuervo Especial

2 ounces orange juice

1 teaspoon grenadine

1⁄2 ounce charcoal lemonade

Shake tequila and orange juice and pour into a rocks glass over ice. Mix charcoal lemonade and grenadine and slowly pour into the cocktail. Garnish with lime wedge.

Commemorative metal

gtr-liv-eclip-pewtercoin-082117

Crosby & Taylor are selling a handmade pewter coin ($7.50), 17⁄8-inch in diameter in a vinyl case with a trifold information card, and a pewter keychain ($9.50) with an informative graphic card.

Decorative eclipse

gtr-liv-eclip-quiltblock-082117

Susan Davis, co-owner of Olde American Antiques and American Quilt Blocks, has created an original quilt block design to celebrate the Total Solar Eclipse. Each quilt block is available in four sizes, with prices starting at $4.95

Feel the heat

gtr-liv-eclip-mug-082117

This Heat Reveal Ceramic Coffee Mug is 11 ounces and has a color changing, heat activation, which reveals a hidden solar eclipse message. $19.99

Ancient design

gtr-liv-eclip-ancientshirt-082117

This Ancient Design Sun and Moon T-Shirt is available in a variety of colors, including blue, purple and heather with sizes available in youth, men and women. $16.95

