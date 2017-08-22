Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Annual Shadyside art festival this weekend

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
Minnesota jewelry artist Melissa Luoma's serenity bands will be featured at the 21st annual Shadyside...the Art Festival on Walnut St. Aug. 26-27. She is one of 150 regional and national artists set to display their works at this juried show.
Artist Adriana Rangel-Houser's hand-woven jacket will be featured at the 21st annual Shadyside...the Art Festival on Walnut St. Aug. 26-27. She is one of 150 regional and national artists set to display their works at this juried show.
Virginia photographer Alison Thomas' booth will be set up at the 21st annual Shadyside...the Art Festival on Walnut St. Aug. 26-27. She is one of 150 regional and national artists set to display their works at this juried show.
Ohio artist Dean Myton' Eiffel Tower table will be featured at the 21st annual Shadyside...the Art Festival on Walnut St. Aug. 26-27. He is one of 150 regional and national artists set to display their works at this juried show.
Ohio mixed media artist Jurate Phillips' 'Origins' will be featured at the 21st annual Shadyside...the Art Festival on Walnut St. Aug. 26-27. Phillips is one of 150 regional and national artists set to display their works at this juried show.
Pittsburgh-based artist Karen McKee's hand-thrown clay bowl will be featured at the 21st annual Shadyside...the Art Festival on Walnut St. Aug. 26-27. She is one of 150 regional and national artists set to display their works at this juried show.
Delaware fiber artist Merianne Nichol's leather tote will be featured at the 21st annual Shadyside...the Art Festival on Walnut St. Aug. 26-27. She is one of 150 regional and national artists set to display their works at this juried show.
Florida glass artist Russ Schmidt's bowl will be featured at the 21st annual Shadyside...the Art Festival on Walnut St. Aug. 26-27. He is one of 150 regional and national artists set to display their works at this juried show.
Updated 1 hour ago

The 21st annual Shadyside…the Art Festival on Walnut Street is Aug. 26 and 27. The two-day event will feature 150 regional and national artists encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art and hand-crafted apparel and décor.

Presented by Howard Alan Events, a Florida-based company, this show represents the original, hand-crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. The vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27. Admission is free.

Details: artfestival.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

