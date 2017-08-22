SYTYCD tour coming to Greensburg's Palace Theatre Oct. 8

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Stephanie Traeger
Stephanie Traeger | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
A dance from episode 12 of this season's 'So You Think You can Dance, which aired Aug. 21 on Fox.
Updated 1 hour ago

The Emmy Award-winning show "So You Think You Can Dance" is bringing the season's top dancers to showcase their talents live at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

The show is currently in its 14th season on Fox. The tour lineup includes the following Top 10 finalists: Robert Green, Logan Hernandez, Lex Ishimoto, Koine Iwasaki, Dassy Lee, Kaylee Millis, KiKi Nyemchek, Taylor Sieve, Sydney Tormey and Mark Villaver. Also joining the Top 10 finalists are two of Season 14's All-Stars, Jasmine Harper and Marko Germar.

The night will feature this season's most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour, with the theme, "All the Right Moves."

Season 14 of "So You Think You Can Dance" is currently airing at 8 p.m. Mondays. This season's judges are Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens, with Cat Deeley hosting.

Tickets are $59.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 25.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

