Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Allen Funt's son bringing 'Candid Camera' to Oakmont

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Peter Funt of 'Candid Camera'
candidcamera.com
Peter Funt of 'Candid Camera'

Updated 54 minutes ago

“Smile, you're on Candid Camera!”

The catch phrase has been familiar to television viewers since the show first aired in 1948, and now it will be heard live in the Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

Peter Funt, the show's current host and son of creator Allen Funt, will bring a touring show featuring clips, quips and other fun to the theater at 8 p.m. Oct. 20.

“Candid Camera's 8 Decades of Smiles! With Peter Funt” will combine stage comedy with a behind-the-scenes peek at the show's funniest moments, revealing what happened when cameras weren't rolling.

“This is not just a trip down memory lane,” Funt says in a news release. “It's a funny, fast-paced commentary on our whacky world as seen through the Candid Camera.”

Funt is currently at work on a new version of “Candid Camera” for 2018.

In addition to special surprises, several audience members at the Oaks will get a chance to win prizes by answering trivia questions.

Tickets for all-ages show are $30 to $45 and are available at 888-718-4253 or ticketfly.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.