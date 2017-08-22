Allen Funt's son bringing 'Candid Camera' to Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Smile, you're on Candid Camera!”

The catch phrase has been familiar to television viewers since the show first aired in 1948, and now it will be heard live in the Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

Peter Funt, the show's current host and son of creator Allen Funt, will bring a touring show featuring clips, quips and other fun to the theater at 8 p.m. Oct. 20.

“Candid Camera's 8 Decades of Smiles! With Peter Funt” will combine stage comedy with a behind-the-scenes peek at the show's funniest moments, revealing what happened when cameras weren't rolling.

“This is not just a trip down memory lane,” Funt says in a news release. “It's a funny, fast-paced commentary on our whacky world as seen through the Candid Camera.”

Funt is currently at work on a new version of “Candid Camera” for 2018.

In addition to special surprises, several audience members at the Oaks will get a chance to win prizes by answering trivia questions.

Tickets for all-ages show are $30 to $45 and are available at 888-718-4253 or ticketfly.com.

