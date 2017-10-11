Get to pickin' at West Overton antique festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A family love of antiquing and all things rustic is behind owner Sierra Schroyer's decision to open Rustic Nostalgia in West Overton Village.

On Oct. 15, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., she is organizing a Pickin' Coop Antique Autumn Fest at her business, 417B Frick Ave., Scottdale, and throughout the surrounding village grounds.

Schroyer, who works full time as a nurse, says she took up painting as stress relief.

She and her parents, Mary and Larry Schroyer, all enjoy “pickin',” a term popularized by the History Channel television show “American Pickers” and relating to “picking” items for one's own collection, for clients or to resell.

“We did shows and festivals for about two years, then opened our brick and mortar store in May,” Schroyer says.

“My mom and I love fall,” she says.

Earlier spring and Christmas holiday marts have been held at the East Huntingdon historical site and village, and the Schroyers wanted to showcase the property in autumn as well, she says.

“Picking is what we do. It's how we get our stock. On weekends we go to flea markets, antique sales, estate sales,” Schroyer says.

She defines her business as an “antique boutique,” with lots of repurposed pieces.

“We gather salvage barn wood and hand-paint signs as well,” she says.

More than 40 vendors, most selling handmade artisan crafts, including jewelry and harvest decor, as well as regional antique vendors, and makers of items like maple syrup products and kettle corn, will have booths at the festival, Schroyer says.

“We also will have four food trucks, including Steel City Chimneys, and (representatives of) two gourmet bakeries,” she says.

“Frick Avenue will be shut down so vendors can set up throughout the village,” Schroyer says.

Local farmers will be selling produce as well as pumpkins and other fall favorites.

Some vendor spots may still be available, Schroyer says.

Details: 724-970-7934 or https://www.facebook.com/rusticnostalgia/.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.