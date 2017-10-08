Meet Abraham Lincoln at Burtner House Harvest Festival

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Rex Rutkoski | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Take a step back in time at the Burtner House Harvest Festival.
Burtner House in Natrona Heights
Lisa Leri, of Harrison, hangs an autumn-inspired ribbon during the Burtner House Fall Harvest Festival in Harrison on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Constructed from 1818 to 1821 by Phillip Burtner and now situated just of Route 28's Exit 15, the property was originally a working farm and residence of the Burtner family.
Judy Mackenroth spins wool at the Burtner House Fall Harvest Festival in Harrison on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Constructed from 1818 to 1821 by Phillip Burtner, and now situated just of Route 28's Exit 15, the property was originally a working farm and residence of the Burtner family.

Rick Miller, who has received much attention for his portrayals of Abraham Lincoln, continues to learn from and about our 16th president.

“I am fascinated by and admire Lincoln's ability to grow, his profound understanding of human nature, his ability to use humor as a communication tool and his enormous intellect,” says the Cranberry resident and Shaler High School graduate who first “became” Abe in 1994.

People he encounters at public events and festivals, such as his return to the Burtner House Harvest Festival, Natrona Heights, on Oct. 14, seem to appreciate Lincoln's effective leadership and understanding of what it takes to make democracy work. When they meet Miller in character, he says, “Folks ask Abe to run again.”

Miller says he has enjoyed being part of the historic Burtner House events through the years.

“It is a wonderful group that continues to enrich the neighborhood by connecting to our shared history,” he says.

In addition to being a family residence at one time, Burtner House was used as a polling place for elections, including when Lincoln was on the ballot.

Miller won't be doing any special program as he roams the grounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but he promises, “photo ops and lots of interaction with a dead president.”

“The visitors like talking to him and he answers questions on the fly. Kids like meeting President Lincoln,” says Jeff Jones, president of the Burtner House Restoration Society.

The Burtner House, for which the cornerstone was laid in 1818, is the third oldest structure of its kind in Allegheny County.

“Places like Burtner House are few and far between,” he says. “People come from afar to visit and we still have many in surrounding communities that say they've never been there. These festivals are their opportunities.”

The Harvest Festival gives visitors a fall perspective of the house.

“We sell apple dumplings and ice cream as well as fresh homemade soups and chili. We also will be selling the sauerkraut that was made via demonstrations at the Strawberry Festival. The leaves are turning and the house is that much more beautiful,” Jones says.

“We only have two festivals presently that make up 90 percent or more of our yearly budget. It is important to do well to keep Burtner House up and available for the community to enjoy,” he adds.

Civil war re-enactors, vendors and crafters are back and kids again have the opportunity to paint a pumpkin for free and take it home

Popular local authors William Davis of Brackenridge and George Guido of Lower Burrell are returning.

“As a fan of local history, I'm amazed at how the Burtner family was efficient with their household, such as their root cellar to store meat and other goods,” says Guido, who does freelance writing for the Tribune-Review. “I really have to credit pioneers for putting up with harsh winters. Could the Burtner family have ever envisioned the Allegheny Valley Expressway or something like a Heights Plaza?”

Guido, whose books deal with history of another kind: “Alle-Kiski Sports History” and “New Kensington: The Photographic History,” enjoys talking with people and vendors. “It seems each has a story to tell,” he says.

Davis, whose most recent book, “Whispers Echoes and Wisps of the Wind,” a collection of short stories, also enjoys speaking to the people who visit Burtner House and learning about a part of our local history.

“Burtner House is a very interesting story,” he says. “It is especially close to my heart because of a family connection to the original Burtner's, a connection that follows through my mother's side of the family. They are part of my early family history.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune Review contributing writer.

