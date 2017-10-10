Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: Oct. 12-25

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Saxophonist Boney James
Harper Smith
Saxophonist Boney James
George Takei
Doug Hyun
George Takei
Arlo Guthrie performs during the Arlo Guthrie: Alice's Restaurant 50th Anniversary Tour at the Ferst Center For The Arts on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Katie Darby/Invision/AP
Arlo Guthrie performs during the Arlo Guthrie: Alice's Restaurant 50th Anniversary Tour at the Ferst Center For The Arts on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Comedian Demetri Martin
Comedian Demetri Martin
Brassiere 'Moonlight,' designed by Kestos
thefrickpittsburgh.org
Brassiere 'Moonlight,' designed by Kestos
Black Violin
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Black Violin
Gad Elmaleh
Arie Elmaleh
Gad Elmaleh
Brad Garrett and Rita Rudner
Palace Theatre
Brad Garrett and Rita Rudner
Flip Fabrique
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Flip Fabrique
A chocolate sculpture from a previous Chocolate Bar
A chocolate sculpture from a previous Chocolate Bar

Updated 5 hours ago

OCT. 12

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh CLO's “Xanadu,” Oct. 12-Dec. 17, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

French comedian Gad Elmaleh , Oct. 12-14, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

OCT. 13

Holiday House Reunion Party II Cavalcade Of Stars Weekend , Oct. 13-14, Monroeville Convention Center.

Collection 273 , Oct. 13-Nov. 26, 2017, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Black Violin , Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Fort Ligonier Days , Oct. 13-15, Ligonier. fortligonierdays.com

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Shostakovich Triumphant,” Oct. 13 and 15, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

OCT. 14

The Clarks , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“All-Scene” Entertainment Festival , with music, comedy, and art, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com

Jessica Lea Mayfield , Club Cafe, Pittsburgh's South Side. clubcafelive.com

The Chocolate Bar , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Phipps Fall Flower Show starts and one-day Native Plant and Sustainability Conference , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Harrison Township Harvest Festival , Highlands Middle School. harrisontwp.com

OCT. 15

Sherman Alexie , Oct. 15, Carnegie Library Lecture Hall, and Oct. 16, Carnegie Music Hall, both in Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org

Boney James, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

OCT. 16

Cheyenne Jackson, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666

OCT. 17

Flip FabriQue in “Catch Me!”, Byham Theater, Pittburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“School of Rock,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Oct. 17-22, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

People's Library wine tasting, New Kensington. 724-339-1021 or peopleslibrary.org

An Evening with George Takei, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial hall, Oakland. internationalweek.pitt.edu/george-takei

OCT. 18

Tape Face , Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

OCT. 20

Arlo Guthrie, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 723-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Harry Belafonte on Civil Rights and Black Leadership, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

Pict Classic Theatre's “Romeo & Juliet,” Oct. 20-Nov. 4, WQED's Fred Rogers Studio, Oakland. picttheatre.org

Moth GrandSLAM, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. newhazletttheater.org

Demetri Martin, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org

Greensburg Civic Theatre's “Ruthless! The Musical,” Oct. 20-22, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or gct.org

OCT. 21

Bambrewzle, American Architectural Salvage, Mt. Pleasant. westmorelandca.org

Westmoreland Symphony's “Bruch & Brahms,” Palace Theatre. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

“Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear,” Oct. 21-Jan. 7, 2018, the Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org

Artie Lange, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org

Jeannette Ethnic Food and Fall Festival, Clay Avenue. jeannettebusinessassociation.com

OCT. 22

Ben Folds, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org

OCT. 25

Brad Garrett & Rita Rudner, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

