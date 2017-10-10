Entertainment planner: Oct. 12-25
OCT. 12
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh CLO's “Xanadu,” Oct. 12-Dec. 17, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org
French comedian Gad Elmaleh , Oct. 12-14, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
OCT. 13
Holiday House Reunion Party II Cavalcade Of Stars Weekend , Oct. 13-14, Monroeville Convention Center.
Collection 273 , Oct. 13-Nov. 26, 2017, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Black Violin , Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Fort Ligonier Days , Oct. 13-15, Ligonier. fortligonierdays.com
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Shostakovich Triumphant,” Oct. 13 and 15, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
OCT. 14
The Clarks , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“All-Scene” Entertainment Festival , with music, comedy, and art, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Jessica Lea Mayfield , Club Cafe, Pittsburgh's South Side. clubcafelive.com
The Chocolate Bar , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Phipps Fall Flower Show starts and one-day Native Plant and Sustainability Conference , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Harrison Township Harvest Festival , Highlands Middle School. harrisontwp.com
OCT. 15
Sherman Alexie , Oct. 15, Carnegie Library Lecture Hall, and Oct. 16, Carnegie Music Hall, both in Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org
Boney James, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
OCT. 16
Cheyenne Jackson, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666
OCT. 17
Flip FabriQue in “Catch Me!”, Byham Theater, Pittburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“School of Rock,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Oct. 17-22, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
People's Library wine tasting, New Kensington. 724-339-1021 or peopleslibrary.org
An Evening with George Takei, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial hall, Oakland. internationalweek.pitt.edu/george-takei
OCT. 18
Tape Face , Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
OCT. 20
Arlo Guthrie, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 723-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Harry Belafonte on Civil Rights and Black Leadership, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org
Pict Classic Theatre's “Romeo & Juliet,” Oct. 20-Nov. 4, WQED's Fred Rogers Studio, Oakland. picttheatre.org
Moth GrandSLAM, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. newhazletttheater.org
Demetri Martin, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org
Greensburg Civic Theatre's “Ruthless! The Musical,” Oct. 20-22, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or gct.org
OCT. 21
Bambrewzle, American Architectural Salvage, Mt. Pleasant. westmorelandca.org
Westmoreland Symphony's “Bruch & Brahms,” Palace Theatre. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
“Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear,” Oct. 21-Jan. 7, 2018, the Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org
Artie Lange, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org
Jeannette Ethnic Food and Fall Festival, Clay Avenue. jeannettebusinessassociation.com
OCT. 22
Ben Folds, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org
OCT. 25
Brad Garrett & Rita Rudner, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org