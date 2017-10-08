Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on 'SNL'

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 2:21 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

NEW YORK — Country star Jason Aldean took the stage on “Saturday Night Live,” paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre and the late rock superstar Tom Petty.

Aldean performed Petty's “I Won't Back Down” during the live opening Saturday night and then introduced the show.

“This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” he said. “So many people are hurting. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way.”

Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Petty died Monday in Los Angeles at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.

In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs 'I Won't Back Down' on 'Saturday Night Live,' Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs.
In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs 'I Won't Back Down' on 'Saturday Night Live,' Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs.
In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs 'I Won't Back Down' on 'Saturday Night Live,' Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs 'I Won't Back Down' on 'Saturday Night Live,' Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.