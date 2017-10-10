Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fort Ligonier Days: Eat, march, dance, sing and run all weekend long

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
French re-enactor Charles Hanson, of Fairfax, Virginia pushes a cart of firewood to his encampment.
Updated 11 hours ago

There's surely much to see and do at this weekend's 58th annual Fort Ligonier Days.

Here are "Top Five" are on your "don't miss" list Oct. 13-15:

Chow down

From favorites like gyros, pizza and dumplings to special dinners offered at churches and restaurants, the festival is a gastronome's delight.

Among the delicious desserts, offerings from Sand Hill Berries in Mt. Pleasant.

Sand Hill Berries pie

 

Get in step

On Oct. 14, arrive in well in advance 11 a.m. annual parade, featuring grand marshal Jeff Jimerson, and stick around as he and his band, Airborne, play classic rock for the 6:30-8:45 p.m. street dance party.

Jimerson, known for singing the national anthem at most Pittsburgh Penguins games, is marking his "threepeat" performance at Fort Ligonier Days.

The annual parade attracts huge crowds to the streets of Ligonier.

 

Jeff Jimerson, Fort Ligonier Days parade marshal

 

Explore history

On Oct. 13, meet General John Forbes, commander of the British Army, and Cherokee Peace Chief Attakullakulla; Oct. 14 and 15, visit the British and French camps, mingle with the troops and hear the roar of the cannon. Artillery demonstrations are 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 15, with battle re-enactments at 2 and 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15. (Regular admission fees apply.)

Re-enactors will be encamped at the fort.

 

British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier.

 

Let the music move you

Musical entertainment will keep festival goers tapping their toes, singing along, maybe even breaking out a few dance moves, with performers scheduled at the bandstand, wine tasting area and Smail Automotive Group Stage.

Scheduled Oct. 13 are Renegade Ridge, country/Southern rock, 1-2:30 p.m.; Woods Rising, acoustic folk, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Jim Harrison, Elvis tribute, 3-4:15 p.m.; and Tres Lads, classic rock, 5-6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 features Wayne Shaffer, acoustic, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Saddle Up, country, 2-3:30 p.m.; The Dub Squad, reggae, 4-5:30 p.m.; and Jeff Jimerson and Airborne, 6:30-8:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 finishes off the festival with Cahal Dunne, Ireland's "Happy Man," 12:30-2 p.m.; The Phisbins, acoustic, 1-4 p.m.; Flood City Brass, class rock, 3-4:30 p.m.

Cahal Dunne

 

Lace 'em up

And to start out the final day, lace up your walking or running shoes, or cheer on from the sidelines on Oct. 15, as the 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at Ligonier Valley High School and winds through beautiful downtown Ligonier.

A kids' cannonball dash follows at 9:30 a.m.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-836-5401, mpickels @tribweb.com and via Twitter @MaryPickels.

