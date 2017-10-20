5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, Oct. 20-22
Today we offer a bit of everything for your weekend consideration — a history lesson, classic and tragic romance, words as weapons, a peek under it all and comedy.
On civil rights
A multi-talented artist and activist comes to town to offer his perspective on the state of the world. On Oct. 20, catch his presentation — Harry Belafonte on Civil Rights and Black Leadership — at the Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org
'Romeo, Romeo'
"For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo." If you've only slogged through this classic in high school lit class, do yourself a favor and see it on stage. Pict Classic Theatre presents "Romeo & Juliet," Oct. 20-Nov. 4 in WQED's Fred Rogers Studio, Oakland. Details: picttheatre.org
Words as weapons
So, what exactly is the Moth GrandSLAM? It's described as a battle of wits and words. Ten StorySLAM champs tell fierce, hilarious, heartbreaking tales. Check it out Oct. 20 at the New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. Details: newhazletttheater.org
Under it all
What is there to say about underwear? Plenty. Let's allow the Frick's release to spell it out: "Discover the fascinating world of underwear design from the 18th century to the present day in 'Undressed,' which takes a serious look at an alluring subject. The exhibit illustrates how undergarments reflect society's changing ideas about the body, morality, and sex, and the intimate relationship between underwear and fashion and its role in molding the body to an always changing fashionable ideal." These aren't your run-of-the-mill undies. Check out "Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear," Oct. 21-Jan. 7, 2018, the Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. Details: thefrickpittsburgh.org
Comic relief
Get ready to laugh your ... butt off when Artie Lange takes the stage Oct. 21. Catch his show at the Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. Details: librarymusichall.org
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.