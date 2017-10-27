5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 27-29

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The weekend preceding All Hallow's Eve is upon us. Now is the time to join the other ghouls roaming the streets of Pittsburgh.

"Dracula"

Meet up with the Count

Be transported back to Transylvania with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's performance of "Dracula" at the Benedum Center.

The performances, Oct. 27, 28 and 29, feature special effects, classical music and spine-tingling choreography. Watch your neck, just to be safe.

It's just a jump to the left!

Join Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Janet, Brad, Riff-Raff, Magenta et al. at Kimpton Hotel Monaco's Rocky Horror Pop Up Bar Oct. 27-28.

Sip on themed beverages and cocktails while you check out the decadent decor and dueling screens looping "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Time Warp, anyone?

Eat, drink and be scary