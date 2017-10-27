5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 27-29
Updated 30 minutes ago
The weekend preceding All Hallow's Eve is upon us. Now is the time to join the other ghouls roaming the streets of Pittsburgh.
"Dracula"
Meet up with the Count
Be transported back to Transylvania with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's performance of "Dracula" at the Benedum Center.
The performances, Oct. 27, 28 and 29, feature special effects, classical music and spine-tingling choreography. Watch your neck, just to be safe.
It's just a jump to the left!
Join Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Janet, Brad, Riff-Raff, Magenta et al. at Kimpton Hotel Monaco's Rocky Horror Pop Up Bar Oct. 27-28.
Sip on themed beverages and cocktails while you check out the decadent decor and dueling screens looping "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
Time Warp, anyone?
Eat, drink and be scary
Fright Up Night — Oct. 28 — is the final Night Market of the season and a ghoulishly good time celebrating Halloween. Enjoy live music at Market Square restaurants, drink specials, face painting, costume contests, live music and more. Fright Up Night will feature the coolest costume contest in Pittsburgh. The costume contest categories are: Best Couples Costume, Best Group Costume, Scariest Costume, Most Creative Costume and Funniest Costume. To participate come to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership tent in Market Square between 7-8:30 p.m. Winners will be announced in Market Square at 9 p.m. Winners must be present to win.
Twist of history
Shake up your Halloween weekend with a twist of history at the Fort Pitt Museum . Sip cocktails and sample a fall-themed, historically inspired menu of shepherd's pie, ginger cakes, bread pudding with bourbon sauce and more. Take a lantern tour for an eerie exploration through historic Point State Park after dark.
'Boo To You Too'
Halloween is really for the kids — big and small — so come prepared to party Oct. 29 at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. Fun activities, such as decorating treat bags, getting faces painted and having your fortune told, begin at 4 p.m. Stick around for more surprises starting at 5:30 p.m. Costumes are welcome but not required.
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.