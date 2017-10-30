Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Mother who lost 2 children to discuss 'The Art of Grieving' at Rodef Shalom

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh resident and author Sheila K. Collins will discuss the art of grieving on Nov. 9 at Rodef Shalom Congregation.
Author, keynote speaker and grief and bereavement expert Sheila K. Collins will discuss “The Art of Grieving: Exploring One of Life's Inevitable Experiences,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Rodef Shalom Congregation in Oakland.

Collins' accomplishments also include dancer, social worker, therapist and improvisational performance artist, according to a news release.

Her award-winning memoir, “Warrior Mother: Fierce Love, Unbearable Loss and the Rituals That Heal,” details her journey accompanying her two adult children through illness, treatment, death and the rituals that helped her family heal.

Collins lost two of her three adult children, son Kenneth, 31, to AIDS, and daughter Corrine, 42, to breast cancer.

“I'm hoping to change the conversation about love and loss. It seems people today think it's taboo to talk about issues surrounding death, but I want to help people feel comfortable with the topic, remembering that it comes from a place of love,” Collins says in a release. “My goal for those who attend this presentation is for them to walk away with a deeper appreciation for the wisdom in their own life's stories,”

Collins also directs InterPlay Pittsburgh and the Wing and A Prayer Pittsburgh Players, an InterPlay-based performance troupe that assists human service agencies in the Pittsburgh community.

“(Collins') creative approach complements the wisdom of our Jewish traditions surrounding grief and loss. We are grateful to her for her willingness to share with us her wisdom and experiences around healing,” says Rabbi Sharyn Henry, religious leader at Rodef Shalom Congregation, in a release.

Tickets for the event are $15. Rodef Shalom is located at 4905 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh.

Light refreshments will be served. Copies of the book, in print and audio, will be available for purchase.

Details: RodefShalom.org/Collins

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

