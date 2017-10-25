Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 'Dracula' lords over the Benedum Center Halloween weekend

Mark Kanny | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Cooper Verona and Julia Erickson star in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's production of 'Dracula.'
Duane Rieder
The ever-thirsty Count Dracula is about to rise from his box again, revived by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre for Halloween weekend performances.

The ballet was created by Ben Stevenson based on Bram Stoker's novel. It was first performed here in 1997 as a co-production with Houston Ballet, where Stevenson was artistic director.

Pittsburgh Ballet's artistic director Terrence Orr is proud that the first collaboration with another company of his tenure has turned out to be such an enduring success. He says ticket sales are off the charts.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will present four performances of “Dracula,” Oct. 27 to 29 at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.

The reasons for the broad appeal of “Dracula” only start with the public's fascination with the good vs. evil story and this particular villain, according to Orr. The spectacular sets and costumes were carefully modeled after authentic Transylvanian and Romanian models. The musical score was created by John Lanchberry using the music of Franz Liszt. But most of all Stevenson's neo-classical choreography builds on familiar ballet technique to provide the dancers with the means to tell the story.

The three-act ballet begins in Dracula's crypt, where he and his wives awaken, thirsty, of course. The count's henchman, Renfield, arrives with Flora, a young woman from a nearby village, to satisfy Dracula's lust. The second act takes place in the village, where Svetlana celebrates her 18th birthday with her boyfriend, Fredrick. Dracula abducts Svetlana at the end of the act. The ballet concludes in Dracula's bedroom, but before Svetlana's initiation as Dracula's bride can be completed, Fredrick, the town priest and an innkeeper break in to rescue her.

Pittsburgh Ballet uses rotating casting to keep performances fresh and the dancers' artistry stimulated. Orr decided to cast corps de ballet member Cooper Verona, 25, in the title role after seeing how much fun he had at the company photo shoot for this production.

“It's really a challenge and very fun,” Verona says. “Creating this character is so far from anything I've done before. He's human and not quite human. I've been working on when he's charming and when he goes crazy and becomes more animalistic. We want the ballet to be creepy. People should get goosebumps. I've got to make every gesture important and powerful.”

Principal dancer Julia Erickson enjoys performing Flora because of the role's different dimensions.

“She's a country girl, but once she's taken to Dracula she becomes a bad girl, the darker shadow side,” Erickson says. “Probably my favorite part of the ballet is in the second act (after becoming Dracula's bride), when she puts her peasant clothes back on to masquerade as normal in the village. “

The other female lead, Svetlana, “is pure of heart, which is why she's a great counterpoint to Dracula – young, pure love juxtaposed with the count's lustful darkness,” says principal dancer Alexis Kochis. “Her effervescence is very apparent in her choreography – so it's a lot of fun to dance.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

