Get your fright on during Nemacolin Woodlands' 'BOOnanza on the Mountain'
Updated 3 hours ago
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort continues its Halloween extravaganza, "BOOnanza on the Mountain," 5-11 p.m. Oct. 27-28 at its Farmington, Fayette County site.
The Sundial Lodge and Adventure Center will host ghouls and goblins during a night of frights, the resort promises in a news release.
Visitors will experience wolf encounters, eliminate zombies by paintball or take a Nightmare Jeep Ride through the resort's "haunted woods."
Experience a night of frights at BOOnanza on the Mountain Mark your calendar for October 27 & 28 from 5pm-11pm - if you dare. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/K5y2ANdWFa— Nemacolin Woodlands (@Nemacolin) September 19, 2017
This year marks the third annual Halloween event at the resort, where activities also include a climbing wall, cosmic bowling and Louie's Haunted Train Ride, in which riders use red night-vision lights to spot exotic animals in the dark.
Rather than a haunted house, BOOnanza offers visitors a nighttime adventure package with haunted elements, according to a release.
Schedule includes, Oct. 27:
• 5 p.m., wolf encounters, meet at Wolf Habitat, complimentary
• 8-10 p.m., Nightmare Jeep Ride-Alongs, $120 per ride (up to four people), Adventure Center 30-minute ride, reservations required
• 8-11 p.m., Nemacolin BOOnanza Pass - $35 per person includes quick jump, zombie target paintball, rock climbing wall, Fatbird SuperFlyer, cosmic bowling and Louie's Haunted Train Ride
Oct. 28:
• 5 p.m., wolf encounters, meet at Wolf Habitat, complimentary
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Halloween face painter, Chateau Lafayette lobby, complimentary
• 6-10 p.m., trick or treat at 84 Lumber's two tiny houses, Sundial Lodge and Adventure Center
• 7 p.m., costume contest
• 7:30 p.m., children's trick or treat parade, Chateau Lafayette lobby, travel the resort to various outlets for treats
• 8-10 p.m., Nightmare Jeep® Ride-Alongs, Adventure Center
• 8-11 p.m., Nemacolin BOOnanza Pass (activities listed above) and Kidz Korner with crafts, games and bounce house
Details: 866-344-6957 or nemacolin.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.