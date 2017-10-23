Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
More A and E

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh joins with Rube Goldberg heirs for new exhibit

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Rube Goldber's 1931 cartoon, Professor Butts and the Self-Operating Napkin.
Updated 5 hours ago

The work of Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Rube Goldberg, known for his zany invention cartoons, will be featured in a new exhibition and partnership with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh , "Rube Goldberg, The World of Hilarious Invention."

The partnership with the Heirs of Rube Goldberg will premiere in October 2018 and will be available for rent following its Pittsburgh run.

Goldberg, an engineer, is estimated to have created more than 50,000 cartoons in his lifetime. According to a museum release, he is the only person ever to be listed in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as an adjective: "accomplishing by complex means what seemingly could be done simply."

The exhibition will showcase contraptions, imaginative illustrations and humorous storytelling, celebrating Goldberg's skills as both artist and inventor.

Pairing the museum's Play with Real Stuff design philosophy with the Heirs of Rube Goldberg's expertise in transforming everyday objects into fantastic contraptions, this project will be the most interactive Rube Goldberg exhibition to date.

Original art and ephemera, authentic recreations of his contraptions, and newly created interactive components will serve as entry points for deeper exploration of Goldberg's humorous and inventive thinking, the release says.

The exhibit turns visitors into storytellers and inventors as they discover how things work in the physical world and learn more about the man behind the machines that made readers both problem solve and laugh.

In 2019, the exhibit will began a tour across the nation's museums and libraries.

"We're so excited to work with the Heirs of Rube Goldberg to create this exhibit," says Jane Werner, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh executive director, in a release. "Their philosophy of teaching through play to prepare kids for the future dovetails wonderfully with the Children's Museum's mission of providing visitor experiences that inspire joy, creativity and curiosity."

Jennifer George, Goldberg's granddaughter and legacy director, calls the collaboration a "match made in gizmo-heaven."

"Bringing my grandfather's work to life in 3D and being able to walk into his world and the inner-workings of his comical mind is something I've dreamed about for a long time," she says in a release.

Details: 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

