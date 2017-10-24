John Waters bringing his take on Christmas to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Lecture Hall

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017
John Waters once again brings his own take on Christmas to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Lecture Hall on Dec. 8.
Christmas from the viewpoint of the man who brought us films like "Hairspray" and "Serial Mom" takes a little imagination.

Luckily, Baltimore native John Waters has plenty of that commodity.

At 8 p.m. Dec. 8, "A John Waters' Christmas: Holier & Dirtier," will be presented at the Carnegie Lecture Hall in Oakland.

The writer and director brings his one-man reflection on the "silly season" back to the 'Burgh in a show co-presented by the Andy Warhol Museum and the Carnegie Museum of Art.

Torn between capitalism and anarchy, Waters offers his unique take on "Christmas crazy," spreading his subversive yuletide cheer and lunacy while pondering holiday questions along the lines of "Is Prancer the only gay reindeer?" and "Should you disrupt living creche celebrations this year in the name of political action?", according to a news release.

Audience members are advised the performance contains adult subject matter and strong language.

Tickets are $30, $25 for students, $125 VIP (includes meet and greet).

Details: warhol.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

