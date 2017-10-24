Distinguished Saint Vincent alum returns to reflect on his work with Mr. Rogers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Early childhood educator William H. Isler will discuss “50 Years of the Neighborhood: Reflections on My Work with Fred Rogers,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Saint Vincent College campus.

The program is a presentation of Saint Vincent's school of humanities and fine arts and its Charles G. and Anita L. Manoli Scholarship Committee.

Isler helped to bring to life lovable characters including Daniel Tiger, working with Fred Rogers and serving as president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Company from 1987 until his 2016 retirement.

Working on the iconic “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” Isler's leadership includes production of three PBS KIDS series: “Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood,” “Peg + Cat” and “Odd Squad,” which have garnered 17 Daytime Emmys to date.

A Pittsburgh native and Saint Vincent College graduate, Isler held several positions with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and later became president of Family Communications Inc., producers of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” in 1984.

Isler has served on the boards of directors of the Pittsburgh Public Schools, Saint Vincent College, Family Health Council of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Beginning with Books, the Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, the Roberto Clement Foundation and others.

Active with Saint Vincent's alumni affairs, he is among the class leaders developing the Father Ronald R. Gorka/Class of 1968 Scholarship and part of a group setting up a mechanism to continue the scholarship.

He also served as executive director of the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children's Media at Saint Vincent.

He was recognized with the PBS “Be More” award in 2016. Saint Vincent College awarded Isler its Presidential Medal of Honor in 2004.

Admission is free to the public, but reservations are requested.

Details: 724-805-2814 or marsha.kush@stvincent.edu.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.