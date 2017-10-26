Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Readers show off photography skills with fall's finest scenery

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Marie Stanesic Braddocks Trail Park - North Huntingdon
Gael Renard Hartford Acres
Steve Gosser Glade Dam Lake, Butler County
Luciana Randall Monroeville's Heritage Park
Bob Nahrwold Little Buffalo Creek in Sarver
Barb Smerkar Diamond in Ligonier
Color us impressed. We asked for photos of fall scenes and our readers answered the call.

We received more than 40 submissions and had a tough time choosing the best. The photos ranged from pastoral scenes of splendid color to close-ups of a single leaf.

The winner, Marie Stanesic of Irwin, turned in a very well-composed shot along Braddocks Trail Park in North Huntingdon.

You'll find our other top picks above, and you can see all the entries here .

