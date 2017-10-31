Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Arcade Comedy getting ready to open in new Liberty Avenue home

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Updated 5 hours ago

Arcade Comedy will celebrate the grand opening of its new home at 943 Liberty Ave., at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 with a ribbon cutting, tour of the new space, two performances by various Arcade acts and artists, and refreshments.

For more than four and a half years, the comedy theater produced or presented more than 1,000 shows and welcomed more than 50,000 visitors to Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

In November 2016, it announced it would be moving into a newly renovated location, with two stages, a lounge, dedicated classroom space, and plenty of room to expand programming and audiences.

The opening weekend will brings show at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Nov. 3 to 5. Tickets are $15 to $25.

Details: 412-339-0608 or trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

