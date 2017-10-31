Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Nov. 2-15

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Craig Robinson arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day at The Langham Huntington Hotel on Thursday, April 2, 2015, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Craig Robinson arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day at The Langham Huntington Hotel on Thursday, April 2, 2015, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Connor McNelis (from left), Corwin Stoddard and Daniel Keitel star in Prime Stage Theatre’s 21st season opener, the U.S. premiere of Robin Kingsland’s stage adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 World War I novel, 'All Quiet On the Western Front”
Laura Slovesko
Connor McNelis (from left), Corwin Stoddard and Daniel Keitel star in Prime Stage Theatre’s 21st season opener, the U.S. premiere of Robin Kingsland’s stage adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 World War I novel, 'All Quiet On the Western Front”
Figaro (Tyler Simpson), Susanna (Joélle Harvey), Count (Christian Bowers) and Countess Almaviva (Danielle Pastin)
David Bachman Photography
Figaro (Tyler Simpson), Susanna (Joélle Harvey), Count (Christian Bowers) and Countess Almaviva (Danielle Pastin)
Macklemore, performing a sold-out show in Pittsburgh Tuesday, June 14 at Stage AE.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Macklemore, performing a sold-out show in Pittsburgh Tuesday, June 14 at Stage AE.
Comedian D.L. Hughley
File
Comedian D.L. Hughley
Husband and wife musicians Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will perform Nov. 11 as part of this season's MCG Jazz concert line-up.
Husband and wife musicians Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will perform Nov. 11 as part of this season's MCG Jazz concert line-up.
A scene from 'The Color Purple - The Musical.'
A scene from 'The Color Purple - The Musical.'
Regina Spektor
Wikipedia
Regina Spektor

Updated 5 hours ago

NOV. 2

“Disney on Ice Frozen,” Nov. 2-5, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

“Wendell G. Freeland: A Silent Soldier” documentary world premiere, Senator John Heinz History Center, Strip District. 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.com

Craig Robinson , Nov. 2-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

NOV. 3

Pittsburgh Pet Expo , Nov. 3-5, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghpetexpo.com

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” by Prime Stage, Nov. 3-12, New Hazlett Theatre, Pittsburgh's North Side. primestage.com

“Chicago,” Nov. 3-5, Penn State New Kensington Forum Theatre. 412-848-5778

Kidz Bop Kids , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Honeck Conducts Mozart & Schubert , with Pittsburgh Symphony, Nov. 3 and 5, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

NOV. 4

Operation Santa Claus Soup for a Claus , throughout Greensburg. osc.triblive.com/soup.php

Pittsburgh Opera's “The Marriage of Figaro,” Nov. 4-12, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

4 x 4: Ephemeral Architectures , with ballet and juggling, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

NOV. 5

Nick Offerman , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Capitol Steps , Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

NOV. 6

Bob Dylan , with Mavis Staples, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

NOV. 7

Macklemore , Stage AE, Pittsburgh North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

David Crosby , Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

Kirk Franklin & Ledisi , Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Regina Spektor , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

NOV. 8

An Evening with Dream Theater , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

NOV. 9

Pittsburgh Publish Theater's “The Humans,” Nov. 9-Dec. 10, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

Carlos Mencia, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org

NOV. 10

Illusionist Jay Owenhouse , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

D.L. Hughley, Nov. 10-12, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bernstein Centennial Celebration,” Nov. 10-12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsyymphony.org

NOV. 11

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Cowsills, Chuck Blasko's Vogues & The Latshaw Pops , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Manchester Craftmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org

City Theatre's “The Old Man and the Moon,” Nov. 11-Dec. 3, South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

WeihnachtsMarkt, German Christmas Market, Nov. 11-12, Harmony Museum. 724-452-7341 or harmonymuseum.org

NOV. 12

Marc Broussard, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side. rextheater.net

NOV. 13

Olivia Newton-John, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

NOV. 14

“The Color Purple,” PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Nov. 14-19, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

NOV. 15

Rodrigo & Gabriela, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.