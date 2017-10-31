Entertainment planner: Nov. 2-15
Updated 5 hours ago
NOV. 2
“Disney on Ice Frozen,” Nov. 2-5, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
“Wendell G. Freeland: A Silent Soldier” documentary world premiere, Senator John Heinz History Center, Strip District. 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.com
Craig Robinson , Nov. 2-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
NOV. 3
Pittsburgh Pet Expo , Nov. 3-5, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghpetexpo.com
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” by Prime Stage, Nov. 3-12, New Hazlett Theatre, Pittsburgh's North Side. primestage.com
“Chicago,” Nov. 3-5, Penn State New Kensington Forum Theatre. 412-848-5778
Kidz Bop Kids , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Honeck Conducts Mozart & Schubert , with Pittsburgh Symphony, Nov. 3 and 5, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
NOV. 4
Operation Santa Claus Soup for a Claus , throughout Greensburg. osc.triblive.com/soup.php
Pittsburgh Opera's “The Marriage of Figaro,” Nov. 4-12, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org
4 x 4: Ephemeral Architectures , with ballet and juggling, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
NOV. 5
Nick Offerman , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Capitol Steps , Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
NOV. 6
Bob Dylan , with Mavis Staples, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
NOV. 7
Macklemore , Stage AE, Pittsburgh North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
David Crosby , Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
Kirk Franklin & Ledisi , Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Regina Spektor , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
NOV. 8
An Evening with Dream Theater , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
NOV. 9
Pittsburgh Publish Theater's “The Humans,” Nov. 9-Dec. 10, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
Carlos Mencia, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org
NOV. 10
Illusionist Jay Owenhouse , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
D.L. Hughley, Nov. 10-12, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bernstein Centennial Celebration,” Nov. 10-12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsyymphony.org
NOV. 11
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Cowsills, Chuck Blasko's Vogues & The Latshaw Pops , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Manchester Craftmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org
City Theatre's “The Old Man and the Moon,” Nov. 11-Dec. 3, South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
WeihnachtsMarkt, German Christmas Market, Nov. 11-12, Harmony Museum. 724-452-7341 or harmonymuseum.org
NOV. 12
Marc Broussard, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side. rextheater.net
NOV. 13
Olivia Newton-John, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
NOV. 14
“The Color Purple,” PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Nov. 14-19, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
NOV. 15
Rodrigo & Gabriela, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org