Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Manfred Honeck steps in to conduct Mozart, Schubert as performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Mark Kanny | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Gretchen Van Hoesen
Rob Davidson
Gretchen Van Hoesen
Lorna McGhee
Rob Davidson
Lorna McGhee
Manfred Honeck
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY
Manfred Honeck

Updated 13 hours ago

One of the many magical scenes in the film “Amadeus” shows rival composer Antonio Salieri being shown some manuscripts by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. As he looks at the music, the soundtrack plays some heavenly music for flute and harp. He's astonished, transported, but also annoyed and jealous, because Salieri knows he's never going to write anything like it.

That exquisite music for flute and harp by Mozart will be performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Nov. 3 and 5 at Heinz Hall, in a change of program caused by the cancellation of the scheduled guest conductor, Christopher von Dohnanyi. The 88-year-old maestro hasn't recovered sufficiently from a fall earlier this year to take to the podium.

Music director Manfred Honeck will step in to conduct the program that includes:

• Mozart's Concerto for Flute and Harp, with symphony principal players as soloists: flutist Lorna McGhee and harpist Gretchen Van Hoesen.

• Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 9, a big, songful and dynamic masterpiece in a class by itself among the composer's orchestral music.

Both soloists love the concerto and have played it before, but never with each other. Mozart wrote it when he was 22 and visiting Paris.

“It's very sparkly and incredibly joyful in bright C major,” McGhee says. “I think the piece is a little bit operatic as well, especially in the last movement. Each section of the Rondo has such distinctive character. The slow movement (which includes the music heard in “Amadeus”) is like a blessing, so comforting.”

Van Hoesen says she is grateful Mozart wrote the concerto because it is Mozart's only music for harp. She's a devoted Mozartean as a listener, and she shares the composer's birthday, Dec. 5.

“The concerto is beautifully crafted and typical Mozart in being difficult, exposed and very technical,” she says. “The harps back in Mozart's day were much easier to play. Pitch was slightly lower and strings were not strung with such tension as today. It requires a lot more strength to play on a modern instrument.”

The harpist began her musical studies as a child on piano and says Mozart's writing for harp is very much like keyboard writing.

She'll play the concerto on her treasured lavender Lyon and Healy harp, which is nearly a century old but still a modern instrument compared to Mozart's era.

She's used it for recordings but rarely takes it out for concerts.

“It has incredible sound,” Van Hoesen says. “It has not been rebuilt. It has all the original wood. It was owned by Annie Louise David, who toured with (actress) Sarah Bernhardt.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.