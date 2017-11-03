5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 3-5
Comedy, classic opera, ceramics ... you can't go wrong in Pittsburgh this weekend.
Here's a quick peek at five places to go and things to see and do.
'Figaro, Figaro, Figaro'
Pittsburgh Opera will present "The Marriage of Figaro" Nov. 4, 7, 10 and 12 at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center. "The Marriage of Figaro" is based on a controversial French play by Pierre Beaumarchais which shows servants outwitting an aristocrat. It is the second in a trilogy of plays that began with "The Barber of Seville," which had been turned into an opera by Mozart's contemporary Giovanni Paisiello in 1782, although Giacomo Rossini's opera far surpasses Paisiello's work.
Celebration of ceramic-ware
Dining is a daily part of life, but it's often treated as a routine of physical necessity rather than a mindful experience. In our increasingly fast-paced, takeout food-centric world, slow down and re-examine the ritual of eating through a special celebration of handcrafted ceramic-ware at Contemporary Craft in the Strip District.
"Crafted" is an annual Contemporary Craft store showcase and sale featuring ceramic artworks in an effort to encourage people to reflect on the relationship between the food we consume and the objects that hold it. This year's "Crafted" will focus on handcrafted cups, mugs, and tumblers by more than 30 selected ceramic artists from around the world.
Get first pick of the beautiful, functional ceramic artworks at an opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The gallery is located at 2100 Smallman St.
Honeck steps in
The exquisite music of Mozart and Schubert will be performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Nov. 3 and 5 at Heinz Hall, in a change of program caused by the cancellation of the scheduled guest conductor, Christopher von Dohnanyi. The 88-year-old maestro hasn't recovered sufficiently from a fall earlier this year to take to the podium.
Music director Manfred Honeck will step in to conduct the program .
Renaissance man
If there's a Renaissance man for our time, it just might be Nick Offerman .
From acting on stage and screen, doing voice work, producing, writing books and songs, to building and then paddling his own canoe (and making many other things in his Offerman Woodshop in Los Angeles), Offerman does it all. And now he's traveling far and wide, off and on for about three years, with his "Full Bush Comedy Tour," which will hit Pittsburgh's Benedum Center on Nov. 5. Details here .
You gotta laugh
The Capitol Steps have elevated political satire to an art form. Before "The Daily Show," "Full Frontal" and "The Colbert Report," this Washington, D.C.-based comedy troupe gave audience laugh cramps with their bipartisan lampooning. The Capitol Steps began in 1981 as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize their employers and haven't let up since. If you've been keeping with the news, you know there's no shortage of material. The troupe is coming back to Pittsburgh with a new show of musical and political comedy. The Byham Theater show is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Get tickets here .
