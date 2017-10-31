Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official says 6 dead near World Trade Center 
More A and E

Talk-show host Wendy Williams passes out on live TV from overheating

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 11:51 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

This was no trick, and certainly no treat to watch.

Talk-show host Wendy Williams was trying to introduce a Halloween costume contest on "The Wendy Williams Show" this morning when she passed out during the live segment. She was alert and just fine to continue the broadcast when the cameras came back.

She attributed the episode to overheating in her Statue of Liberty costume.

While trying to introduce the first contestant, Williams' voice starts cracking as she says, "Let's get started. Our first caress ..."

She then proceeds to stumble before fainting. The camera then cuts as the audience lets out an audible gasp.

When she returns to camera she says: "That was not a stunt. I'm overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I'm a champ, and I'm back."

Warning: Some viewers might find this video disturbing.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.