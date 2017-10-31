Talk-show host Wendy Williams passes out on live TV from overheating

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This was no trick, and certainly no treat to watch.

Talk-show host Wendy Williams was trying to introduce a Halloween costume contest on "The Wendy Williams Show" this morning when she passed out during the live segment. She was alert and just fine to continue the broadcast when the cameras came back.

She attributed the episode to overheating in her Statue of Liberty costume.

While trying to introduce the first contestant, Williams' voice starts cracking as she says, "Let's get started. Our first caress ..."

She then proceeds to stumble before fainting. The camera then cuts as the audience lets out an audible gasp.

When she returns to camera she says: "That was not a stunt. I'm overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I'm a champ, and I'm back."

Warning: Some viewers might find this video disturbing.