More A and E

Bill Maher bringing his political humor to Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall next year

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
Bill Maher hosts HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher' in Los Angeles. (AP)
Comedian Bill Maher has made a career of stirring things up.

Here are just a few of his notorious (but printable) quotes:

• “I have a problem with people who take the Constitution loosely and the Bible literally.”

• “Women cannot complain about men anymore until they start getting better taste in them.”

• “If you have a gun, you can rob a bank, but if you have a bank, you can rob everyone.”

• “The problem is that the people with the most ridiculous ideas are always the people who are most certain of them.”

• “We need more people speaking out. This country is not overrun with rebels and free thinkers. It's overrun with sheep and conformists.”

Now you have a chance to see what provocative thing he'll say next at a live stand-up show July 15, 2018 at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall.

Maher started his career in 1979 as a stand-up comic. He combined politics and humor first on First on “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last 12 years on HBO's “Real Time.”

Tickets for the Heinz Hall show started at $54.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 3.

Details: 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

