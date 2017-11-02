See Pittsburgh's Light Up Night from the top of the U.S. Steel Tower

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There will be five stages of free live music on Nov. 17 for Comcast Light Up Night in Pittsburgh. Performers include:

The Blast! Party is a VIP event hosted by Comcast and thrown by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and for the first time will be held in the upper lobby of the U.S. Steel Tower in Pittsburgh.

Guests will get the rare opportunity to go on the roof of the 62-story building from 7 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 to catch a glimpse of the city illuminated and then will receive special viewing access on the Andy Warhol Bridge for the BNY Mellon Fireworks Finale on the 57th annual Light Up Night, it was announced at a press conference on Nov. 1 at the U.S. Steel Tower.

This ticketed event ($100) will feature signature cocktails, fine foods and desserts and entertainment. It is one of the many happenings to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh.

“The USX building is going to be a really special location to celebrate Comcast Light Up Night,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “What a spectacular view they will have of the city and the fireworks. People will get a bird's eye view of the fireworks. I am from New York and I would say Pittsburgh knows how to celebrate the holidays. It's a city that embraces this time of year.”

It definitely does, agreed Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald, who said he remembered to wear his holiday tie.

“Comcast Light Up Night is such a great tradition in Pittsburgh,” Fitzgerald said. “Thousands of people descend on downtown Pittsburgh for this evening and during the holiday season. And no, we have not changed the name to ‘Amazon Light Up Night.' ”

The majority of Light Up Night events are free. There will be five stages of free live music, along with five holiday pop-up shops, tree lightings, and ice-skating in PPG Place.

The 6th annual People's Gas Holiday Market will transform Market Square into holiday shopping village with Santa House, where you can get a photo taken with the big guy with the white beard and red suit.

The market will feature local and ethic foods as well as gift items from down the street and across the globe. When you get a photo with Santa, you will be able to make a donation to the Pittsburgh Food Bank. In the past, $175,000 has been raised.

“Santa is one of the symbols of Christmas,” says Santa. “People love this time of year in Pittsburgh. They constantly remind me of how good they have been so I don't forget to leave them a present or two on Christmas morning.”

Parking will be free downtown on Black Friday and Saturdays beginning Nov. 25.

Details: downtownpittsburghholidays.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said partygoers could view the fireworks from the top of the U.S. Steel Tower. The party ends before the fireworks.