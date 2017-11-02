Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Conde Nast to shut down print edition of Teen Vogue, cut jobs

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
This file photo shows the front desk for Conde Nast in the lobby of One World Trade Center Monday, Nov. 3, 2014 in New York.
This file photo shows the front desk for Conde Nast in the lobby of One World Trade Center Monday, Nov. 3, 2014 in New York.

Updated 43 minutes ago

Conde Nast will stop producing a print edition of Teen Vogue and cut about 80 jobs as part of a restructuring plan, according to WWD .

A Variety article said Teen Vogue reduced its frequency to quarterly in 2017 and the print magazine is now being entirely phased out. But a source said that Teen Vogue's digital business is growing and will continue to expand under Phil Picardi, digital editorial director at Teen Vogue and Allure.

According to WWD, since the presidential election, Teen Vogue has emerged as a critical voice for Gen-Z and Millennials to rail against the Trump administration, as well as a platform to highlight diversity issues.

A spokesman for Condé Nast declined to comment on the frequency changes, budget cuts or layoffs, WWD reported.

Opinions were split on Twitter with critics singing the praises of the change while fans of the magazine expressed concern.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

