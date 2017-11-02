Conde Nast to shut down print edition of Teen Vogue, cut jobs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Conde Nast will stop producing a print edition of Teen Vogue and cut about 80 jobs as part of a restructuring plan, according to WWD .

A Variety article said Teen Vogue reduced its frequency to quarterly in 2017 and the print magazine is now being entirely phased out. But a source said that Teen Vogue's digital business is growing and will continue to expand under Phil Picardi, digital editorial director at Teen Vogue and Allure.

According to WWD, since the presidential election, Teen Vogue has emerged as a critical voice for Gen-Z and Millennials to rail against the Trump administration, as well as a platform to highlight diversity issues.

A spokesman for Condé Nast declined to comment on the frequency changes, budget cuts or layoffs, WWD reported.

Opinions were split on Twitter with critics singing the praises of the change while fans of the magazine expressed concern.

ICYMI - Teen magazines have always covered more than fashion. You just didn't notice. https://t.co/t5OhRJYXW3 #TeenVogue — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) November 2, 2017

This is the freaking stupidest thing I have ever heard. #TeenVogue are pretty much the only outlet offering necessary contemporary critique. https://t.co/oa2pCXudM8 — Tori Cann (@_canndo) November 2, 2017

Why would you shut down print editions? Isn't that what got it all started in the first place? Not everything has to be digital. #TeenVogue — • TØMMŸ BØÏÏÏ • (@_niapiaaaa) November 2, 2017

Condé Nast to close Teen Vogue it was dear to my heart. So long #teenVogue — Amanda FR (@AmndfrschR) November 2, 2017

My 14 yr Goddaughter & her girl gang have zero interest in #teenvogue — Susan Di Meo (@sue_perwoman) November 2, 2017

My issue with Rags like #TeenVogue is their attempt to influence the next gens taste with vile behavior. Mags like this DEBASE society — #MAGA_BTC (@Bigdaddybtc) November 2, 2017

#TeenVogue is ceasing print? What will I read ironically in the school library at lunch time?! Seventeen Magazine is still in print, right?! — Gary Lane (@SMRGary) November 2, 2017

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.