Crafting with Wiz Khalifa? See it on Michaels 'Make Off' videos

Tribune-Review | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Wiz Khalifa isn't about to let Snoop Dogg get ahead of him when it comes to crafting.

The Pittsburgh rapper is the latest celebrity to face off against actress Busy Philipps (“Cougar Town”) in “The Make Off” videos produced by Michaels Stores.

Snoop, who now stars with Martha Stewart on MTV's “Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party,” was the first guest on the friendly competition series in November 2016, making ornaments and decorating a small tree. He was declared the “Make Off Champ” by none other than Santa Claus.

Since then, Philipps has faced off against Rob Lowe, Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, Gene Simmons, Wanda Sykes and more.

Wiz was up to the challenge in the four-minute video posted Nov. 1 on YouTube.

Philipps and Wiz are tasked with decorating a Christmas tree, and just as they're about to finish, the tree grows 4-feet taller.

Ultimately, Philipps is declared the winner by Mrs. Claus, but Wiz is gracious in defeat, saying, “We could all see that Busy needed the win.”

