Entertainment planner: Nov. 9-22
NOV. 9
Pittsburgh Public Theater's “The Humans,” Nov. 9-Dec. 10, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
Carlos Mencia, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
NOV. 10
D.L. Hughley, Nov. 10-12, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bernstein Centennial Celebration,” Nov. 10-12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Illusionist Jay Owenhouse , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
NOV. 11
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Manchester Craftmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Cowsills, Chuck Blasko's Vogues & The Latshaw Pops , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
City Theatre's “The Old Man and the Moon,” Nov. 11-Dec. 3, South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
WeihnachtsMarkt, German Christmas Market, Nov. 11-12, Harmony Museum. 724-452-7341 or harmonymuseum.org
Smicksburg Old Fashioned Country Christmas, Nov. 11-12. smicksburg.net
NOV. 12
Marc Broussard, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side. rextheater.net
NOV. 13
Olivia Newton-John, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
NOV. 14
“The Color Purple,” PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Nov. 14-19, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
NOV. 15
Rodrigo & Gabriela, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
NOV. 16
Irwin Light Up Night Parade. downtownirwin.com
NOV. 17
Pittsburgh Light Up Night.downtownpittsburghholidays.com
A Perfect Circle, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Rangos Giant Cinema opening at Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh's North Side. carnegiesciencecenter.org
Balmoral Classic Bagpiping and Drumming Championships, Nov. 17-19, Central Catholic High School, Oakland. blamoralschoolofpiping.org
Robyn Hitchcock, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Stage Right's “Annie,” Nov. 17-19, Palace Theatre. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org
Pittsburgh Ballet's “Poinsettias & Pointe Shoes,” Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. pbt.org
Overly's Country Christmas, Nov. 17-Jan. 1, Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Mt. Pleasant Township. overlys.com
Greensburg Public Art Walking Tour, meets at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 412-391-2060, ext. 237, or publicartpittsburgh.org
NOV. 18
Greensburg Holiday Parade. greensburgpa.org
“A Very Merry Pittsburgh,” opens at Senator John Heinz History Center, Strip District. heinzhistorycenter.org
The Beach Boys, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Django Festival All-Stars, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh North Side. mcgjazz.org
Oakmont's Hometown Christmas and Parade. oakmont-pa.com
NOV. 20
Lady Gaga, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
King Crimson, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
NOV. 21
“Motown the Musical,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Nov. 21-26, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org