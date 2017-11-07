Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
2017 Election Results
Entertainment planner: Nov. 9-22

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Irwin residents Jordan Seyko, 2, and her aunt, Angela Kirsch, watch the parade along Main Street during light-up night in downtown Irwin on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Lisi Zeigler, 6, of Washington, Pa., gets a close-up of one of the windows at Macy's during Pittsburgh's Light Up Night 2013.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Comedian Carlos Mencia
Fifteen Minutes
Gary Puckett and the Union Gap
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Items available at a previous Smicksburg Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House
Submitted
Members of Elite Twirling in Delmont perform during Greensburg's 25th Annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Illusionist Jay Owenhouse
Motown the Musical
Dominica Cook, 16, dances down Main Street with members of Jean Cooke Dancers, during Greensburg's 25th Annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
NOV. 9

Pittsburgh Public Theater's “The Humans,” Nov. 9-Dec. 10, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

Carlos Mencia, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

NOV. 10

D.L. Hughley, Nov. 10-12, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bernstein Centennial Celebration,” Nov. 10-12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Illusionist Jay Owenhouse , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

NOV. 11

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Manchester Craftmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Cowsills, Chuck Blasko's Vogues & The Latshaw Pops , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

City Theatre's “The Old Man and the Moon,” Nov. 11-Dec. 3, South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

WeihnachtsMarkt, German Christmas Market, Nov. 11-12, Harmony Museum. 724-452-7341 or harmonymuseum.org

Smicksburg Old Fashioned Country Christmas, Nov. 11-12. smicksburg.net

NOV. 12

Marc Broussard, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side. rextheater.net

NOV. 13

Olivia Newton-John, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

NOV. 14

“The Color Purple,” PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Nov. 14-19, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

NOV. 15

Rodrigo & Gabriela, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

NOV. 16

Irwin Light Up Night Parade. downtownirwin.com

NOV. 17

Pittsburgh Light Up Night.downtownpittsburghholidays.com

A Perfect Circle, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Rangos Giant Cinema opening at Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh's North Side. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Balmoral Classic Bagpiping and Drumming Championships, Nov. 17-19, Central Catholic High School, Oakland. blamoralschoolofpiping.org

Robyn Hitchcock, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Stage Right's “Annie,” Nov. 17-19, Palace Theatre. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org

Pittsburgh Ballet's “Poinsettias & Pointe Shoes,” Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. pbt.org

Overly's Country Christmas, Nov. 17-Jan. 1, Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Mt. Pleasant Township. overlys.com

Greensburg Public Art Walking Tour, meets at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 412-391-2060, ext. 237, or publicartpittsburgh.org

NOV. 18

Greensburg Holiday Parade. greensburgpa.org

“A Very Merry Pittsburgh,” opens at Senator John Heinz History Center, Strip District. heinzhistorycenter.org

The Beach Boys, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Django Festival All-Stars, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh North Side. mcgjazz.org

Oakmont's Hometown Christmas and Parade. oakmont-pa.com

NOV. 20

Lady Gaga, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

King Crimson, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

NOV. 21

“Motown the Musical,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Nov. 21-26, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

