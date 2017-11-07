Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
2017 Election Results
Theater Spotlight: 'Old Man and the Moon' a unique stage show

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
A scene from 'The Old Man And The Old Moon'
Joan Marcus
A scene from 'The Old Man And The Old Moon'

Updated 25 minutes ago

The PigPen Theatre Co., which was formed 10 years ago by then-students at Carnegie Mellon University, is returning home to present the Pittsburgh premiere of “The Old Man and the Moon,” starting Nov. 11 at City Theatre.

The play, which includes shadow puppets, is about a mysterious disappearance that sends the Old Man who keeps the moon shining bright on an epic adventure in this swirling tale of memory and love, set to an indie-folk soundtrack performed live. The play is appropriate for all ages.

PigPen Theatre Co. began with seven freshmen at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in 2007, including Chartiers Valley High School alum Curtis Gillen. They have since produced original plays in New York City and toured the country — earning them critical praise from the New York Times, Time Out New York, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times and Boston Globe.

“The Old Man and the Moon” will be performed Nov. 11-Dec. 3 at City Theatre, on Pittsburgh's South Side. $38. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

On stage

“All Quiet on the Western Front”: Nov. 10-12. Presented by Prime stage Theatre. New Hazlett Theatre, Pittsburgh's North Side. $12-$25. primestage.com

“The Hard Problem”: Through Nov. 19. Presented by Quantum Theatre. $38-$55, $18 for students. Fifth floor of the Energy Innovation Center, former Connolly Trade School, in Pittsburgh's Lower Hill District. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com

“The Humans”: Nov. 9-Dec. 10. Presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater. O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. $25-$65; $15.75 for students and ages 26 and younger. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

