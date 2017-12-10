Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
In this April 11, 2013, file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in 'Scary Movie V,' poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
NEW YORK — Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer, saying that the magazine defamed him by alleging he sexually assaulted teen actor Corey Haim.

In papers filed Friday in Los Angeles, Sheen called the tabloid's allegations “ridiculous” and “disgusting.” The Enquirer's Nov. 8 edition includes a quote from actor Dominick Brascia, saying that Sheen had assaulted Haim when he was in his mid-teens and Sheen around 20. Sheen and Haim, who died in 2010, both appeared in the 1986 release “Lucas.” Brascia told the Enquirer that the assault came during the film's production.

Sheen is seeking unspecified damages.

The Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc., said in a statement Saturday that it looked “forward to litigating” the case and welcomed the chance to expose Sheen's “depravities.”

