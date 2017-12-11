Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrities Tweet about Southern California wildfires threatening homes

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
Firefighters move away from a burning house after discovering downed live power lines, as the Thomas wildfire continues to burn in Carpinteria, California, on December 10, 2017.
AFP/Getty Images
Firefighting helicopters try to save a house from the Thomas wildfire in Carpinteria, California on December 10, 2017. The Thomas fire is only 15 percent contained, now threatening the city of Santa Barbara and the nearby coastal town of Carpinteria, making it one of the worst wildfires in California history.
Firefighters investigate burnt out cars, as the Thomas wildfire continues to burn in Carpinteria, California on December 10, 2017.
AFP/Getty Images
Celebrities personally affected by the Southern California wildfires took to social media to let their fans know they are safe and to thank firefighters.

Thousands remained under evacuation orders Monday reported to the Associated Press, as the wildfires churned west through foothill areas of Carpinteria and Montecito, seaside Santa Barbara County towns about 75 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Actor Rob Lowe took to Twitter on Sunday to say that he is moving his family out.

Ellen DeGeneres posted a note saying that her home is threatened by the fires.

Deadline reports that the city of Montecito is home to several celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Jeff Bridges, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, Malcolm McDowell, Al Gore, Megyn Price, Eric Schmidt, Jane Seymor and Patrick Stewart. While the city of Carpinteria includes residents as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and directors George Lucas and Joel Schumacher.

Oprah shared well wishes with those dealing with the fires.

Megyn Price thanked the firefighters battling the blazes.

Last week when the fires began, several celebrities shared posts on Twitter.

Maria Shriver posted a note on Friday worring about the fires.

Chelsea Handler took a shot at President Trump, while hoping everyone stay safe.

Lionel Richie tweeted that he was moving his family to a safe place, but hey, remember to buy tickets to his Las Vegas show.

Paris Hilton was moving her pets to safety and thanked the firefighters. She also shared a video of the fires as seen from the 405 highway in Los Angeles.

Actor Lea Michele grabbed what she loves the most and went to a friends.

