Celebrities Tweet about Southern California wildfires threatening homes

Celebrities personally affected by the Southern California wildfires took to social media to let their fans know they are safe and to thank firefighters.

Thousands remained under evacuation orders Monday reported to the Associated Press, as the wildfires churned west through foothill areas of Carpinteria and Montecito, seaside Santa Barbara County towns about 75 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Actor Rob Lowe took to Twitter on Sunday to say that he is moving his family out.

Praying for my town. Fires closing in. Firefighters making brave stands. Could go either way. Packing to evacuate now. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 10, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres posted a note saying that her home is threatened by the fires.

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I'm praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I'm proud to be a part of this community. I'm sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

Deadline reports that the city of Montecito is home to several celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Jeff Bridges, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, Malcolm McDowell, Al Gore, Megyn Price, Eric Schmidt, Jane Seymor and Patrick Stewart. While the city of Carpinteria includes residents as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and directors George Lucas and Joel Schumacher.

Oprah shared well wishes with those dealing with the fires.

Peace be Still, is my prayer tonight. For all the fires raging thru my community and beyond. #peacebestill — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 11, 2017

Megyn Price thanked the firefighters battling the blazes.

We're evacuated from Montecito and safe. Thanks for all of the love and prayers. Biggest thank you to every firefighter risking their life to fight this beast. #Montecito #ThomasFire — Megyn Price (@MegynPrice) December 11, 2017

Last week when the fires began, several celebrities shared posts on Twitter.

Maria Shriver posted a note on Friday worring about the fires.

Thank you all for keeping those of us near the fires in your thoughts. Our area remains on alert. Bags still packed. So grateful for firefighters who are working to get the fires contained. Others have not been as lucky. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 8, 2017

Chelsea Handler took a shot at President Trump, while hoping everyone stay safe.

Just evacuated my house. It's like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

Lionel Richie tweeted that he was moving his family to a safe place, but hey, remember to buy tickets to his Las Vegas show.

Due to the devastating California Wildfires, and helping family evacuate to a safer place, I unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight. I look forward to returning to the stage this weekend and performing for my fans... https://t.co/tRMXiPOqUp — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) December 6, 2017

Paris Hilton was moving her pets to safety and thanked the firefighters. She also shared a video of the fires as seen from the 405 highway in Los Angeles.

This wild fire in LA is terrifying! My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely. Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes! pic.twitter.com/6uYBUh1pjV — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 6, 2017

Actor Lea Michele grabbed what she loves the most and went to a friends.