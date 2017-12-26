Headed to First Night? Here are all the ins and outs for a great, stressless evening

If you like the idea of heading to Pittsburgh's Cultural District for New Year's Eve's First Night celebration, but are intimidated by the crowds or the weather or the walking or the parking, have no fear, we're here to help.

Getting there

OK, we're not going to lie to you, this might be a little tricky this year. The Steelers play the Browns at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field. The First Night activities kick off at 6 p.m. with the Dollar Bank Children's Fireworks. There could be some crossover between the two events, with traffic leaving the North Shore and others heading into the Cultural District.

But don't worry, there's plenty of parking within a short walk of the festivities. Keep an eye on the ParkPGH website for real-time updates on how many spaces are available in each garage. You also can head for Station Square or the North Shore, assuming the stadium lots are open by then, and take the T back downtown.

What to wear

Here's what you need to remember:

1. It's going to be cold. Latest forecasts are for lows in the teens.

2. You won't be outside that much.

So what does that add up to? Layers. And don't forget a hat.

Most of the 100 events on First Night are inside, from comedy sketches to feats of magic and dance shows, and even when you're outside, you'll mostly be surrounded by a crowd to keep you warm. So make sure to dress warmly, but make sure you can remove a few layers to not get overheated inside.

And if you do get chilled, head for the three warming/charging stations added this year with patio heating lanterns. At the main warming station at 9th Street and Penn Avenue, the first 500 visitors will get free knitted caps and hot chocolate will be available free from 6-7 p.m. and 11 p.m.-midnight. The other two are outside the August Wilson Center and at Katz Plaza.

Planning ahead

First, you have to get a $10 button for everyone older than 5 (younger kids are free). They are available at trustarts.org, by phone at 412-456-6666 or at participating Giant Eagles. The buttons give you access to all indoor and outdoor activities.

Second, look closely at the schedule at firstnightpgh.trustarts.org and try to map out your evening. Do you have little kids and want to start early, or do you and your crew want come a little later to catch the featured concert with Lee Fields and the Expressions (starting at 10:45 p.m. on Highmark Stage at Liberty and Stanwix) and the raising of the Future of Pittsburgh ball and Zambelli Fireworks display at the midnight hour? Or are you a beast who can last all six hours of First Night Pittsburgh?

After you've come up with a plan, register your button online and then reserve free seats for any of the 10 tickets-required events . The activities range from the Comedy Festival (three shows at the Byham Theater) to Texture Contemporary Ballet (two shows at the August Wilson Center) to Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers (7 p.m. at the Benedum Center). Don't wait until the last minute to reserve your seats, because the events will fill up.

Our picks for must-sees

Comedy Showcase: The Cultural Trust moved this event to a bigger venue — the Byham Theater — this year, because of its growing popularity. So you definitely want to reserve tickets for this one early. There will be three 45-minute shows at 6:30, 8:30 and 10:15 p.m. with nationally touring headliner John Evans and Los Angeles-based Mexican-Syrian comedian Wally Baram in a show hosted by Pittsburgh's own Day Bracey. In between shows there will be Improv Comedy Workshops with Penny Arcade at 7:30 p.m. and Well Known Strangers at 9:30 p.m. RESERVED SEATS REQUIRED

Anything on the Fire & Ice Plaza: Riichard Bubin will be creating fast and furious Ice Creations and Steel Town Fire will be dancing with fire. Both shows happen multiple times throughout the night at Penn Avenue and 9th Street. Get there a little early for a show so you can get up front in the crowds that gather around.

Silent Disco: Dance to your own groove as three Pittsburgh DJs drop the needle simultaneously, sending music wirelessly to three different color-coded headsets. Pick your favorite DJ's color and get out on the floor from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the August Wilson Center.

Littsburgh presents “Creative Firsts”: Join Rachel Ekstrom Courage — co-founder of Littsburgh.com — for a half-hour panel discussion with local authors Yona Harvey, Joshua David Bellin, and Caroline Carlson on literary and creative firsts — from first sentences to career and personal firsts. At 6:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. at the Highmark Auditorium at Fifth Avenue Place. RESERVED SEATS REQUIRED

Pop-Up Nickelodeon: The Theatre Historical Society of America, which recently relocated to Pittsburgh, will show vintage, silent films at 811 Liberty Ave.

Balmoral Pipes and Drums: The musicians will be joined by Scottish dancers and emcee Arthur McAra for two shows at 7 and 8:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh.

Allegheny Health Network Parade: This is a must do for all ages. This unique half-hour parade features performance groups, art cars and signature giant puppets from Studio Capezzuti. Randy Gilson, creator of Randyland on the North Side, will serve as honorary Grand Marshal. The parade kicks off at 8 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center, heads down Penn Avenue and ends after turning right on Stanwix Street toward the Allegheny River.

Get creative: Kids (and their adult companions) can create their own fun in a tent at Penn Avenue and 7th Street. There will be hands-on projects from Assemble, the Fort Pitt Museum and the Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series and EQT Bridge Theater Series. The tent is open from 6 to 10 p.m.

Reserve seating required

If you're interested in any of these events, you need to get free reserved seats.

Penny Arcade: Arcade Comedy Theater's all-ages comedy show. 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Arcade Comedy Theater

Littsburgh Presents “Creative Firsts”: 6:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Fifth Avenue Place

New Year's Eve Comedy Showcase: 6:30, 8:30 and 10:15 p.m., Byham Theater

Williams SING-OFF Competition Winner: 6:45 p.m., Benedum Center

Pittsburgh CLO Mini Stars: 7, 8:45 and 10 p.m., Cabaret at Theater Square @ Cultural District

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School: Excerpts from Act II of “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., August Wilson Center

Texture Contemporary Ballet: 9 and 10 p.m., August Wilson Center

Player One: Arcade Comedy Theater's premier improv team, 9 and 10 p.m., Arcade Comedy Theater

Jason Hudy — Magic and Illusion: 6:15, 7:45, 9 and 10:15 p.m., Pittsburgh CAPA School

Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers: 7 p.m., Benedum Center @ Cultural District

