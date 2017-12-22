Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Make merry, get married at Greensburg Country Club New Year's Eve party

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 10:33 a.m.

Updated 24 hours ago

Several years ago, Jim Pring, ordained minister and deejay, joined three couples in marriage on New Years' Eve, part of a country club party where he was both entertainer and officiant.

On Dec. 31, he hopes to do it again, this time at the Greensburg Country Club's New Year's Eve party.

Pring, 58, of Warren, Pa., says the public ceremony “was really cool.”

“When I pronounced them man and wife, there was a roar in the room that could have silenced (a) Pittsburgh Steelers (crowd),” Pring says.

Frank Kohler, food and beverage director for the Greensburg Country Club , says the 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. party in the club's ballroom is the first gala in a while.

In recent years, says Sierra Morningstar, club director of communications, the club was open to members only for dinner on New Year's Eve, closing before the clock struck midnight.

This year, they say, in an effort to introduce the club to more people and give its celebration a twist, the party is open to the public.

And Pring plans to perform a midnight marriage ceremony for anyone who attends with a marriage license in tow.

New or renewed vows welcome

“When we decided to hold a public gala, we thought, what would be the attraction? What would be the hook?” Kohler says.

Then Pring, whose business, All In One Entertainment, was hired for the evening, mentioned his earlier “group wedding” ceremony to Kohler.

“He told me he'd done it before. I said, ‘That's it. Done deal,' ” he says.

“People can get married, or renew their vows. A lot of people will be getting engaged over Christmas. New Year's Eve is a very festive night. This is something different, exposure for the club. And fun,” Kohler says.

Tickets are $50 each for members and their guests and $60 for non-members, and include a buffet, party favors, games, prizes, and dancing, along with a cash bar.

No additional fees will be charged to those exchanging vows, and couples will have a ready-made reception, he says.

“Of course, that night, anyone getting married will be ‘on show' themselves. It will be the highlight of the night, one more thing to celebrate,” Kohler says.

There will be no dress code, guests can wear anything from casual to black tie, he says, and wedding gowns and tuxes are welcome for those taking the plunge — or taking the plunge again.

“People can wear what they feel comfortable in and have fun. We ask them to be tasteful, of course,” he says.

Brides and grooms can bring rings and bouquets if they wish, club officials say.

Strangers celebrate

“It worked out so sweet,” says Pring of his previous New Year's Eve services. He estimates he's married more than 200 couples.

“After I asked, ‘Do you take' of all three couples at 12:01 a.m., by 12:05 a.m. they were married. And the party just kicked,” he says.

Each couple brought along at least 50 guests, with a total of more than 400 celebrants. And at midnight, everyone fell silent, Pring says.

“Everybody was just so into it. They were strangers, but they were part of something,” he says.

The couples, each dressed in wedding attire and accompanied by a best man and maid of honor, also brought bouquets, perhaps inspiring a little hope for the single ladies in attendance.

“All three (brides) threw them at the same time into the crowd. I never saw so many women jump for a bouquet in my life. I thought someone was going to get hurt,” Pring says, laughing.

“I'm hoping to get at least three (couples), but I would love 10,” he says of the upcoming gala.

“All they have to do is go to the courthouse, get their license, and Happy New Year. I'm looking forward to it,” Pring says.

Details: 724-837-1810 or greensburgcc.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Champagne glasses with fireworks and New Year clock
gudrun - Fotolia
Champagne glasses with fireworks and New Year clock
Greensburg Country Club food and beverage director Frank Kohler and communications director Sierra Morningstar pose in the club's Grand Ballroom, where a New Year's Eve gala, including a midnight marriage ceremony, will be held.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Country Club food and beverage director Frank Kohler and communications director Sierra Morningstar pose in the club's Grand Ballroom, where a New Year's Eve gala, including a midnight marriage ceremony, will be held.
Entrance to the Greensburg Country Club, site of a planned party and public marriage ceremony to ring in the new year.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Entrance to the Greensburg Country Club, site of a planned party and public marriage ceremony to ring in the new year.
