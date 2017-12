Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Christmas doesn't end after you open the presents today. There are plenty more activities and events happening all week to keep you, your kids and your guests in the holiday spirit.

Lights will keep twinkling

As Christmas stretches into New Year's, take a few hours and enjoy the dazzling holiday light displays across the region.

• Overly's Country Christmas, at Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township, features millions of lights, a Christmas Village, a bonfire, train displays and horse-drawn sleigh (or wagon) rides. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, weather permitting. Dec. 25 is drive-around only, with no walk-ins. Details: 724-423-1400 or overlys.com

• Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland, 1127 New Castle Road, Prospect, comes alive with carefully orchestrated lights and music. A Santa's Village includes carnival-style rides, snacks and souvenirs. The display at the Big Butler Fairgrounds is open nightly through Jan. 7, including the holidays, starting at dusk. Details: shadrackchristmas.com

• Oglebay Winter Festival of Lights, 465 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, W.Va., began in 1985 and has grown into one of the nation's largest light displays. It covers more than 300 acres over a 6-mile drive throughout Oglebay Park. The display features 89 lighted attractions with more than one million, energy-efficient LED lights. It's open nightly, including holidays through Jan. 1, beginning at dusk. Details: 304-243-4100 or lights.oglebay.com

Sports fans unite

If your family has a lot of sports nuts, there are several options this week at PPG Paints Arena:

• Dec. 26: The annual visit by the Harlem Globetrotters, with shows at 2 and 7 p.m.

• Dec. 27: The Penguins play the Columbus Blue Jackets. 7 p.m.

• Dec. 28: The WWE Live Holiday Tour at 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 29-30: Three Rivers Classic Men's College Hockey Tournament, featuring Arizona State, Providence, Robert Morris and Lake Superior State. Games start both days at 4:30 p.m.

Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

See the sights indowntown Pittsburgh

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market is closed now, but there's still plenty to see in downtown Pittsburgh this week. In Market Square, the BNY Mellon Season of Lights, with 150,000 LED lights putting on a show on the building surrounding the square, will continue nightly, through mid-January.

The Pittsburgh Crèche with 19 larger-than-life figures may be viewed outside of U.S. Steel Tower through early January.

At the PPG Place Wintergarden, the 15th annual Gingerbread House Display and the Spirits of Giving Around The World will be open daily through Jan. 6.

Take in a show

For dance and theater lovers, there are still a few more days to catch these family-friendly shows in Pittsburgh:

• Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's “The Nutcracker” has performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 26-27 at the Benedum Center.

• Steelers great Rocky Bleier reprises his role as himself in “The Play,” in which he shares his life story from the football field to the battlefield and back. There are nine shows from Dec. 28-Jan. 6 at the O'Reilly Theater.

• Cirque Dreams Holidaze combines acrobatics, gravity defying feats, elaborate production numbers and illusions for three shows Dec. 29-30 at the Benedum Center.

Details: trustarts.org

Get a peek inside

This is the perfect time for the Clayton Holiday Tour at The Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze. This year's tour — “Through the Back Door: Domestic Service at Clayton During the Holidays” — runs through Jan. 7.

Also ending on that date is the museum's latest stylish exhibit “Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear.” Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26-28, 30-31 until 9 p.m. Dec. 29. The museum is closed Jan. 1. The Winter Light Garden is open 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Details: 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

Other activities

• Bring a blanket or pillow and settle in for a G- or PG-rated movie at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27-28 and 30 at Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe. Admission is free and light snacks will be served. Registration is required at 724-537-4383.

• Greensburg Hempfield Area Library invites children ages 4 to 6 to “Snow, Snow, Go Away,” an hour-long craft and activity session beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 27. There is no fee for the program, but reservations are required at 724-837-5620 or ghal.org

• What exactly was that “yonder star” that Christian tradition says led the wise men to Bethlehem? Three 25-minute presentations on Dec. 28 in the Saint Vincent College planetarium on the Unity campus will shed some light. “Star of Bethlehem” is set for 1 p.m., while a “Christmas Sky Show” is scheduled for 2 and 3 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited. Registration is required at 724-805-2631 or stvincent.edu.

• Kids can get hands-on with one display at Fort Ligonier's new indoor exhibits, where they can try on period clothing, pack a sack of items used by soldiers on the frontier and crawl inside a soldier's tent. There's also an end-of-year sale in the museum store. The grounds are closed for the winter, but the museum and store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 26 through 30. Details: 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Last chance

If you haven't seen the “Winter Flower Show and Light Garden: Holiday Magic,” at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden, Oakland, you have until Jan. 7. Timed tickets are required through Jan. 1. There is a family fun day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 26 with crafts and plant potting for the children. The New Year's Eve Family Celebration is from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 to ring in 2018. Details: 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Get artsy

• Visitors to the Andy Warhol Museum, on Pittsburgh's North Side, can explore some of Warhol's signature art-making techniques in The Factory, its underground studio. Busy hands can try activities like watercolor painting, blotted-line drawing, acetate collage, silkscreen printing, and more. Open regular hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on New Year's Eve, closed New Year's Day. Details: 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

• The Carnegie Museum of Art, in Oakland, offers Plaster Weekends 12:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 30-31 in the Copy and Paste Shop, Scaife Galleries. Children can create their own take-home plaster mold (included with admission), a project inspired by the monumental plaster cast collection in the Hall of Architecture. Although typically closed on Tuesdays, the art museum, along with the adjacent Carnegie Museum of Natural History, will be open Dec. 26. Both will close at 3 p.m. New Year's Eve and will be closed on New Year's Day. Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org and carnegiemnh.org

Watch it on the big screen

Those who haven't yet seen “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” or who plan on seeing it multiple times, can catch the flick on the big, big screen at the Carnegie Science Center's Rangos Giant Cinema several times daily throughout the holiday week on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

“Holiday Magic Laser Show,” featuring traditional holiday tunes from across generations, runs through Dec. 30. New Year's Day will feature MessFest 2018, a science center tradition and the chance to get “slimy, yucky, ooey and gooey” while learning about science, starting at 10 a.m.. The museum will be closed on New Year's Eve day. Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org