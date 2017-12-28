5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 29-31

Dance to your own beat

As part of First Night, stop into the August Wilson Center for Silent Disco, featuring DJ Dr. Hood, DJ Inception and DJ Big Phill. Boogie down 6-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Pick your favorite DJ, don the headsets and hit the floor.

Details: firstnightpgh.trustarts.org

Hoot

Avoid holiday-break boredom by spending some time with the National Aviary's extraordinary owls from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 30.

Go on an owl prowl and get a behind-the-scenes look at the kitchen to learn what the owls eat and then discover what's in an owl pellet. Camp includes a close-up encounter, a fun interactive show and games and crafts.

Details: 412-258-9439 or aviary.org

Undulator from Eric Parren on Vimeo .

Last chance

For the group show at Wood Street Galleries, members of the Dutch art collective Macular have developed four kinetic light installations.

Each of the installations deals with the topic of interference within patterns of light and movement. The works are the outcome of the collective's broader research into the applications of technology and science within art and their perpetual quest to probe the limits of human perception. The exhibition will be an immersive sensorial experience in which the audience can wander about through an abstract world of kinetic light machines. Macular is an art collective of a group of artists who share a common interest in art, science, technology and perception. The members of the collective collaborate on the creation and production of multi-sensorial artworks that are presented at media arts festivals, musea, galleries, and other arts institutions around the world. Macular collective consists of artists Daan Johan, Eric Parren, Jeroen Molenaar, Joris Strijbos, Matthijs Munnik and Nicky Assmann.

The exhibit closes Dec. 31, so stop in this weekend.

Details: 412-456-5605