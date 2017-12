Twitter has an interesting way to encourage hypocrisy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We're about ten days ahead of New Years, and you know what that means: New Years Resolutions.

Yay.

Twitter, being the metropolis of sage wisdom that millions of users worldwide know and love, had a precursor of sorts for what could be respectable resolutions.

One of Friday's most popular trending topics on the sight was #GiveAdviceYoullNeverTake, and boy were there some doozies.

The posts were a mixture of comedy, raunch and sometimes absolutely ridiculous(ness). Here are some of the jewels from the night:

Most parents can agree here

Never lose your temper and cuss in front of your children it teaches bad manners #GiveAdviceYoullNeverTake — Cindy Lou Who (@natureofcin) December 23, 2017

There's always that person we love to hate and simultaneously hate to love.

Is this a rule?

#GiveAdviceYoullNeverTake Never rush into another relationship so quickly — Krampus Ryuku (@RyukuRukya) December 23, 2017

This would have been helpful in middle school, high school, college... heck, even now.

Don't tell people that you like them before you know they like you back #GiveAdviceYoullNeverTake — . (@idk_447) December 23, 2017

This too, could have saved some embarassment

#GiveAdviceYoullNeverTake Stop flirting out of your league. — BoydADavis (@BoydADavis1) December 23, 2017

Not how this capitalism thing works, Kris Kringle

Get all your Christmas shopping done on Black Friday #GiveAdviceYoullNeverTake — micro_blogger (@micro_blogger) December 23, 2017

Hopefully you have a DD

This would go well with drinking responsibly

#GiveAdviceYoullNeverTake Never eat a 20 piece mcnugget meal — Seth (@SethShaffer) December 22, 2017

I see what you did there.

Impossible after Christmas shopping

Sounds like you've been reading headlines.

Sage advice

It really is a thing

The world would be a better place

#GiveAdviceYoullNeverTake how about you grow up and start taking things more seriously — Shane (@Roky_Top) December 23, 2017

And finally,

If attacked by mob of clowns, go for the juggler #GiveAdviceYoullNeverTake — Arthur (@ItsArthurYo) December 23, 2017

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.