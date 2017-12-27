Model Chrissy Teigen tweets about 8-hour flight from Los Angeles ... to Los Angeles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LOS ANGELES — A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board.

KABC-TV reports All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo's Narita International Airport.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn't supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

. @chrissyteigen is on an international flight that turned around 4 hours in because a passenger isn't supposed to be on plane. Look at this flight path! This is my Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/II06VmfOah — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) December 27, 2017

Teigen says passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.

The plane landed at LAX around 7:30 p.m. after eight hours in the air.

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Teigen says police interviewed passengers who were sitting near the person.

Airport police tell KABC-TV that there was a "mix-up" that's been resolved, and the flight has been rescheduled to depart Wednesday.