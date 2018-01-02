Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

'The Daily Show's' Noah has interesting tale to tell

Rege Behe | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Trevor Noah was given the impossible task of replacing Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show.”

But accomplishing the incredible is nothing new for the South African comic, who appears Jan. 5 at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. In his autobiography, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” Noah recounts the perils of growing up in a country where apartheid was the rule of the land. Where his very existence was deemed illegal because his father was white and his mother was black.

His mother, as much as possible, kept Noah hidden and indoors. But instead of viewing this as a setback, Noah became a voracious reader in order to transcend his surroundings.

“That's the great thing about books,” he told the BBC in 2016. “I lived in a world where I could be anywhere. Thanks to books I could be anywhere. I've been to France and to space. I've been to Charlie's Chocolate Factory with Willie Wonka. I've been everywhere. … I've never tried to make it seem like I was the one who was suffering. My family and my people were suffering, but because I was a child I only knew this world.”

Not that there weren't moments of rebellion. In “Born a Crime,” Noah recounts digging a hole underneath the gate of his grandmother's driveway and briefly escaping.

He was only 3 and had no idea that he could be taken by the police and “sent to a home for colored kids” with his family deported.

That childhood curiosity did come in handy after apartheid was abolished in 1990. At 18, he appeared on a South African soap opera, then hosted a talk show on the radio before concentrating on comedy. He returned to television, hosting educational, game and gossip shows before moving to the U.S. in 2011.

In 2014, he joined “The Daily Show” as a correspondent, and was selected to succeed Stewart in 2015. At the time, Noah had done only three segments on the program, and initial reaction was mixed at best. Fans were perplexed, wrote Tim Grierson in Rolling Stone magazine, “Not because they disagreed with the choice, but because they didn't know who he was.”

But Noah earned praise for his even-handed interview style, which he attributes to his experiences growing up.”

“I've understood multiple experiences simultaneously,” he told NPR in 2016. “That's something I've always done and I continue to do till this day: I try and see the perspective of the other side.”

Noah's ratings on “The Daily Show” have steadily risen during his tenure. In August 2017, the show eclipsed “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” as the No. 1 rated late-night talk show in the 18-34 year old bracket, according to deadline.com.

But Noah is not content being a TV talking head. He frequently spends his weekends doing live comedy shows in order to stay grounded.

“Stand-up comedy is my therapy,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. “It's where I thrive; it's what I've done for more than a decade; it's the purest expression of how I think and who I am. Second, it helps me hone my message and how I communicate with people. When you're in front of an audience, you can connect with them on what they're thinking. You can lose sight of that in a TV studio.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.