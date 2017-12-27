Party in the shelves at Amazing Books' New Year's Eve parties

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Amazing Books and Records is planning New Year's Eve parties at its three locations — in Squirrel Hill, the South Side and Downtown Pittsburgh.

The stores — started by Eric Ackland, a freelance writer originally from the Philadelphia area who moved to Pittsburgh in 2012 — features used books, from dog-eared favorites to collectibles, and hosts writers for talks and book signings.

The three simultaneous New Year's Eve parties will have free refreshments and tunes and are from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at 2030 Murray Ave, 1317 E. Carson St. and 929 Liberty Ave. The South Side location will have live music from Pittsburgh's own blues band Chillent. RSVP is requested.

Details: 412-471-1899 or amazingbooksandrecords.com

