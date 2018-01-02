Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Event Planner: Jan.4 - 17

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
JAN. 4

Comedian Aries Spears, Jan. 4-7, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

Rocky Bleier's “The Play,” through Jan. 6, from Pittsburgh Public Theater, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

“Love Never Dies,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, through Jan. 8, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

“Xanadu,” through Jan. 7, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

JAN. 5

Trevor Noah, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

JAN. 6

Dean Lives!, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Skippyjon Jones Snow What,” part of the Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, Jan. 7-14, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Plays Petty, a tribute to Tom Petty, Jan. 6, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com

Pittsburgh RV Show, Jan. 6-14, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pittrvshow.com

Citiparks 31st annual Mascot Skate, Schenley Ice Rink, Oakland. 412-422-6523

JAN. 7

Orthodox Christmas

All About You! Free Admission Sunday, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

JAN. 8

St. Vincent, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

JAN. 12

Pittsburgh Boat Show, Jan. 12-21, Monroeville Convention Center. pittsburghboatshow.com

Pittsburgh Symphony's “The Firebird,” Jan. 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Poetry Unplugged: MLK Jr. Tribute, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

23rd Annual Fire & Ice Festival, Jan. 12-14, Somerset. somersetinc.org/fireandice

JAN. 13

One Man Dark Knight, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

David Krakauer and Ancestral Groove, part of the Beyond Microtonal Musical Festival and Symposium, Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh's North Side. warhol.org

JAN. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Let Freedom Sing: The 11th annual Concert Celebration of the Martin Luther King Holiday, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

MLK Birthday Bash, Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh's North Side. mattress.org

Pittsburgh Winter Restaurant Week, Jan. 15-21. pittsburghrestaurantweek.com

JAN. 16

Dancing with the Stars Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

JAN. 17

Grupo Corpo, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 17-21, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

