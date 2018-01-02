Event Planner: Jan.4 - 17
JAN. 4
Comedian Aries Spears, Jan. 4-7, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
Rocky Bleier's “The Play,” through Jan. 6, from Pittsburgh Public Theater, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
“Love Never Dies,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, through Jan. 8, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
“Xanadu,” through Jan. 7, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
JAN. 5
Trevor Noah, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
JAN. 6
Dean Lives!, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Skippyjon Jones Snow What,” part of the Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, Jan. 7-14, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Pittsburgh Plays Petty, a tribute to Tom Petty, Jan. 6, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Pittsburgh RV Show, Jan. 6-14, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pittrvshow.com
Citiparks 31st annual Mascot Skate, Schenley Ice Rink, Oakland. 412-422-6523
JAN. 7
Orthodox Christmas
All About You! Free Admission Sunday, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
JAN. 8
St. Vincent, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
JAN. 12
Pittsburgh Boat Show, Jan. 12-21, Monroeville Convention Center. pittsburghboatshow.com
Pittsburgh Symphony's “The Firebird,” Jan. 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Poetry Unplugged: MLK Jr. Tribute, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
23rd Annual Fire & Ice Festival, Jan. 12-14, Somerset. somersetinc.org/fireandice
JAN. 13
One Man Dark Knight, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
David Krakauer and Ancestral Groove, part of the Beyond Microtonal Musical Festival and Symposium, Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh's North Side. warhol.org
JAN. 15
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Let Freedom Sing: The 11th annual Concert Celebration of the Martin Luther King Holiday, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
MLK Birthday Bash, Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh's North Side. mattress.org
Pittsburgh Winter Restaurant Week, Jan. 15-21. pittsburghrestaurantweek.com
JAN. 16
Dancing with the Stars Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
JAN. 17
Grupo Corpo, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 17-21, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com