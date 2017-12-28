First Night officials advise celebrants to plan, park, party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Revelers planning to welcome in 2018 during Highmark First Night Pittsburgh may want to leave a little early, and perhaps download a parking app before heading to Sunday's celebration.

Numerous traffic and parking provisions are in place, according to event producer Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, as some activities will require closures of some streets and one garage.

"The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is working diligently to ensure that both residents and visitors can experience a safe and enjoyable environment," according to an event release.

Most major streets leading into and out of downtown's Cultural District will remain open to traffic before, during, and following the event. All Pittsburgh Parking Authority and other nearby parking garages, with one exception, will remain open for daytime commuters and evening visitors.

The following closures will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 31 and reopen at 1 a.m. Jan. 1, unless otherwise noted:

- Penn Avenue at Stanwix Street to midblock at 9th Street;

- Sixth Street will be closed from 8-8:45 p.m. only for the Allegheny Health Network Ground Parade;

- 10th Street will be closed from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Penn Avenue for the duration of parade, beginning at 7:30 p.m.;

- Stanwix Street northbound from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard will be closed from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1;

- Stanwix Street southbound from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1;

- 11 Stanwix Street garage, operated by Alco Parking Corporation, can only be accessed from the garage's Fort Duquesne Boulevard entrance;

- EQT Plaza garage will be closed from noon Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1;

- Sixth and Penn garage, 542 Penn Ave., will be closed from noon Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1;

- Fifth Avenue Extension will close from Fifth Avenue Place to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. (Fifth Avenue Place Parking garage is still accessible from Liberty Avenue;

- Seventh Street will close from Liberty Avenue to the entrance of Theatre Square Parking Garage (parking garage only accessible from Fort Duquesne Boulevard);

- Maddock Place will close from Penn Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard;

- Eighth Street will close from Liberty Avenue (Tito Way) to Fort Duquesne Boulevard (parking lot only accessible from Fort Duquesne Boulevard;.

- Ninth Street will close from Liberty Avenue to the Ninth and Penn Garage (parking garage only accessible from Fort Duquesne Boulevard);

- Garrison Place will close from Exchange Way to French Way (parking lot access only accessible from Fort Duquesne Boulevard);

- Exchange Way will close from Garrison Place to 8th Street (parking access only accessible from 10th Street);

- All alleys leading into the footprint from Penn Avenue, Liberty Avenue, 6-10th Streets, including Cecil CLO Academy Way, Barkers Place, Scott Place and French Way.

For additional transportation information, visit: uber.com/cities/pittsburgh or Portauthority.org .

Details: TrustArts.org/FirstNightPGH.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.