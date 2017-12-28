Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
First Night Pittsburgh moving more events inside as extreme cold predicted

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Puppets designed by artist Cheryl Capezzuti will be part of the First Night Parade and the Puppet Party at the August Wilson Center on Dec. 31, 2017.
Tribune-Review file
Puppets designed by artist Cheryl Capezzuti will be part of the First Night Parade and the Puppet Party at the August Wilson Center on Dec. 31, 2017.

Updated 11 hours ago

With an anticipated high of 16 and low of just 1 expected on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is moving some of the scheduled outdoor events for Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2018 to warmer inside venues.

• Headliner Lee Fields & The Expressions will perform from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. on the Benedum Center stage, instead of the outdoor Highmark Stage at Liberty and Stanwix. The performance requires a $10 admission button, but does not require advance seat reservations. Seating is general admission, first-come, first-served. Guests wearing admission buttons will be issued a free ticket upon entry.

• The Williams Sing-Off Finalists will perform in the Peirce Studio of the Trust Arts Education Center from 6:30 to 7 p.m., instead of the Highmark Stage.

• The annual First Night parade, which normally travels down Penn Avenue, is moving to the August Wilson Center, starting at 7:30 p.m. and extending the fun until 9 p.m. with a Puppet Party.

River City Brass will now perform from 6:00–6:45 p.m. in the grand lobby of the Benedum Center.

• Soul Line Dancing with Roland Ford will take place in the Highmark Room at the August Wilson Center during the scheduled times.

• Barrels to Beethoven will kick-off the music from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on the Highmark Stage, and Byron Nash and PlanB will perform at the Highmark Stage beginning at 11:30 p.m. to ring in the New Year with the Future of Pittsburgh Grand Finale, featuring a Zambelli Fireworks display.

• Kids can still participate in crafts and other activities at the heated Allegheny Health Network Family Tent on Katz Plaza.

• The Highmark Warming Station scheduled to be on the corner of 9th Street and Penn Avenue is moving to 7th Street and Penn Avenue outside of the Benedum. Highmark and Allegheny Health Network will be providing free hot chocolate, while supplies last.

• The Benedum Center will remain open throughout the event.

Ninety percent of First Night Pittsburgh programming already was scheduled to take place inside theaters, galleries and other spaces.

Details: TrustArts.org/FirstNightPGH

