More A and E

Carnegie Science Centers invites kids to 'make a mess' on New Year's Day

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
Kids and their families are invited to get sloppy, messy, and gooey, and learn a bit about science, as the Carnegie Science Center hosts its annual New Year's Day 'MessFest.'
Carnegie Science Center
After a week of no school, no set schedules, plenty of sugary treats and holiday movies, and temperatures too cold for much outdoor play, kids may be getting a bit restless.

Carnegie Science Center invites children to "get messy" and burn off some energy on New Year's Day with its "MessFest 2018" event.

The North Side site, at One Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh, bills the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 1 day of activities as its "messiest, sloppiest, and most gooey activities for a one-of-a-kind celebration to kick off 2018."

MessFest also includes a Pi-Eating contest, scheduled for 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

According to a release, visitors will get "slimy with oobleck," a gooey substance that feels solid in one's hands but slips through the fingers like liquid.

They also can participate in the Egg Zipline, where they will pack a raw egg in various materials, then hurtle the "eggstronaut" down a zipline to see whether or not it breaks.

Little ones, siblings, and parents alike will enjoy keeping busy with finger painting, a pie-eating contest (which the Science Center dubs pi-eating), bubble prints, science demonstration shows, and polymer snow.

MessFest is free with admission, $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors and $16.95 ages 3-12.

Guests are advised to wear clothes for getting, well, "messy."

Details: 412-237-3400 or www.carnegiesciencecenter.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

