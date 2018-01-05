5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 5-7
Updated 1 hour ago
The tree is down. The pine needles and confetti have been swept away. And winter has arrived in earnest. While hibernating under an afghan may seem pretty inviting, the city is still chockful of fun things to do.
Art in Context: Border Crossings
Artists, scholars, and community members come together 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Andy Warhol Museum to consider creative expression in relation to timely political and social concerns.
In a complex and contentious era of border closures, anti-immigrant rhetoric and isolationism, what role do artists play in maintaining the free exchange of ideas across cultural boundaries? Panel participants include Betty Cruz, founder of Change Agency; Tuhin Das, ICORN writer-in-residence at City of Asylum; Anne Madarasz, director of the curatorial division, chief historian, and director of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Senator John Heinz History Center; Grant Oliphant, president of the Heinz Endowments; and John Righetti, president of the Carpatho-Rusyn Society. This event is co-presented with City of Asylum, Pittsburgh.
Trevor Noah
Noah on the road
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah is on the road and showing off his stand-up chops.
The South African comic and author appears Jan. 5 at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.
"Stand-up comedy is my therapy," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. "It's where I thrive; it's what I've done for more than a decade; it's the purest expression of how I think and who I am. Second, it helps me hone my message and how I communicate with people. When you're in front of an audience, you can connect with them on what they're thinking. You can lose sight of that in a TV studio."
The first show at 7:30 p.m. is virtually sold out, so a second show was added at 10 p.m.
Details: 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Destination Empathy
Bring the whole family to the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh to meet animals along the path to a kind future. Proceed with curiosity at this interactive exhibition focused on empathy, respect and understanding. The exhibit is on-going.
Among the activities:
• Navigate the golden rule with the help of a fish, elephant, insects and others - whether they speak the same language or different, have hands or paws, dark skin or light, fur or feathers.
• Dance like a bee, laugh like a dog, maneuver through grass like an insect and see the world through the eyes of a pigeon in search of food using immersive technology.
• Enter an augmented reality to glimpse a virtual tiger or an elephant and her baby in their home habitat
• Play a fun matching game to learn how to read the facial emotions of dogs
Travel in style
Rolling into town this weekend is the annual Pittsburgh RV Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
This cold-weather favorite features "9 acres of RV Paradise" and runs Jan. 6-14. The Pittsburgh RV Show has been around since 1968 promoting roadtrips. RVs make travel affordable, help unite families and make experiencing America accessible.
Skate with some fav 'friends'
Skate with a menagerie of your favorite Pittsburgh area mascots on the ice at the annual Citiparks Mascot Skate 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Citiparks plans to shift some activities indoors, because of the extreme cold, where there will be hot chocolate and free Smiley Cookies from Eat n Park.
They'll also be encouraging people to take frequent breaks from the cold and come inside to warm up.
Take pictures and share this wonderful memory with family and friends at the Schenley Park Skating Rink.
Details: 412-422-6523
