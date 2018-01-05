5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 5-7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The tree is down. The pine needles and confetti have been swept away. And winter has arrived in earnest. While hibernating under an afghan may seem pretty inviting, the city is still chockful of fun things to do.

Art in Context: Border Crossings

Artists, scholars, and community members come together 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Andy Warhol Museum to consider creative expression in relation to timely political and social concerns.

In a complex and contentious era of border closures, anti-immigrant rhetoric and isolationism, what role do artists play in maintaining the free exchange of ideas across cultural boundaries? Panel participants include Betty Cruz, founder of Change Agency; Tuhin Das, ICORN writer-in-residence at City of Asylum; Anne Madarasz, director of the curatorial division, chief historian, and director of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Senator John Heinz History Center; Grant Oliphant, president of the Heinz Endowments; and John Righetti, president of the Carpatho-Rusyn Society. This event is co-presented with City of Asylum, Pittsburgh.

Trevor Noah

Noah on the road

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah is on the road and showing off his stand-up chops.

The South African comic and author appears Jan. 5 at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.

"Stand-up comedy is my therapy," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. "It's where I thrive; it's what I've done for more than a decade; it's the purest expression of how I think and who I am. Second, it helps me hone my message and how I communicate with people. When you're in front of an audience, you can connect with them on what they're thinking. You can lose sight of that in a TV studio."

The first show at 7:30 p.m. is virtually sold out, so a second show was added at 10 p.m.

Details: 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org