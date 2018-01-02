Cirque du Soleil adds a show for 'Crystal' at PPG Paints Arena this month
Due to high ticket demand, an additional performance of "Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience" — Cirque du Soleil's 42nd production and first-ever experience on ice — has been added in Pittsburgh for 3:30 p.m. p.m. Jan. 19 at PPG Paints Arena.
In this production, artists and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air. Synchronized skating, freestyle, figure and extreme skating are featured alongside circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial straps and hand-to-hand.
#ICYMI - Explore the extraordinary World Of #CRYSTAL with our host @RodriguesMatt from last week's #TheWorldOfCirque : https://t.co/gbXQu0v32r pic.twitter.com/2EpgUAJfUZ— Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) December 29, 2017
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-20, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19-20 and 1 and 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh
Tickets start at $40.
Details: cirquedusoleil.com
