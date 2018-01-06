Raised beds the way to go for newbies

If you're thinking you might like to try your hand at growing vegetables in 2018, consider setting up a few raised beds to get started.

There are many benefits to gardening in raised beds, especially for those new to the hobby. Raised beds typically offer better drainage, looser soil and lower maintenance, making them a great choice for gardeners with limited time and resources.

Raised beds also offer more control and space efficiency. You can harvest high yields from raised beds, plus caring for the plants growing in them tends to be a lot easier than caring for an in-ground garden.

Raised beds are also a great way to deal with less-than-ideal soil conditions. Here in Western Pennsylvania, our clay-based soils can sometimes be poorly draining and difficult to work with. But with a raised bed filled with a premium soil mixture, you won't have to deal with gardening in heavy clay.

There are may ways to start gardening in raised beds. You can purchase commercial raised bed kits that are simple to put together, or build your own raised bed frame from wood, rocks, bricks, or other materials. I suggest starting with just one or two beds, each measuring about 4-by-8-feet to start. Wider beds are harder to work in as you won't be able to reach all the way to the center. A 4-feet width allows for easy access, even to the middle of the bed.

Raised beds should be a minimum of 18 inches deep to allow plenty of room for plant roots. Taller beds, between 2 and 3-feet tall, are great for folks who want to improve the accessibility of their garden because you can sit on the bed's outer edge as you work.

Once the raised bed is built, fill the frame with a blend of 50 percent topsoil and 50 percent compost or leaf mold, both of which are available from local landscape supply centers. Do not fill raised beds with bagged potting soil as these peat moss-based products are too light for quality raised bed gardening.

Since you'll be walking on the ground around your raised bed, rather than on the growing area, the soil will not become compacted and will remain loose and friable.

At the start of each new growing season, top your raised beds with two inches of high-quality compost. This provides nutrients to fuel future plant growth and helps keep the soil friable. It also serves as a mulch and limits weed growth.

When planting time arrives, fill your raised beds with a broad diversity of vegetable plants. But, be sure to give each plant plenty of room to grow. It's easy to garden in raised bed by directly sowing seeds of fast-maturing vegetables, such as beans, carrots, lettuce and chard, into the soil. Alternatively, vegetables that take a bit longer to mature, such as tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants, can be purchased as transplants and planted into the garden after the danger of frost has passed.

Caring for a raised bed vegetable garden is easy, as long as you make sure the plants receive ample water, especially during the dry summer months. Because raised beds are faster draining than in-ground gardens, it's essential that you make sure the plants stay well watered. Use a hose or sprinkler to apply 1 inch of water per week, if adequate rainfall doesn't occur. Raised beds dry out quickly so a layer of two to three inches of straw or shredded leaves spread around the plants also helps preserve soil moisture during the growing season.

Raised bed gardening is a simple way to start growing your own fresh vegetables at home. For added interest and beauty (and to attract important pollinators), don't forget to include a few flowers and herbs, too.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.