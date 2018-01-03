Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Pittsburgh artist Wayno to take over nationally syndicated 'Bizarro' comic

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Wayne Honath, also known as Wayno and a 'Bizarro' cartoonist, was a fashion trailblazer during the Art of Wine and Food party to benefit Hearth at Children’s Museum on Pittsburgh's North Side, Oct. 7, 2016.
John Altdorfer | for the Tribune-Review
Wayne Honath, also known as Wayno and a 'Bizarro' cartoonist, was a fashion trailblazer during the Art of Wine and Food party to benefit Hearth at Children’s Museum on Pittsburgh's North Side, Oct. 7, 2016.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Pittsburgh-based cartoonist will step onto the national stage six days a week as he takes over the syndicated single-panel comic “Bizarro” for his longtime collaborator, Dan Piraro.

Piraro and Wayne Honath, who draws under the name “Wayno,” announced early this week that the Mount Lebanon resident took over drawing Bizarro Monday through Saturday starting Jan. 1, so Piraro can focus on painting and the larger-format Sunday strips.

The two had worked together to vary degrees since they met at a Toonseum event Piraro emceed, sharing writing credit on about 150 comics since 2009.

Wayno had also drawn and written the strip for two separate weeklong stretches and worked as Piraro's colorist for three years.

“It's only been a couple of days since I started to see my new Bizarro work online and in print,” Wayno told the Trib. “It's overwhelming, particularly when I think about how widely Bizarro is distributed.

“Dan and I have nearly identical comic sensibilities, which enables us to bounce ideas and details back and forth to edit and refine the work. We both want each cartoon to be as good as we can make it, so our process is highly collaborative, not to mention fun.”

“Some of the gags will be his, some mine, and some will be collaborations between us, but he'll be handling the finished product that you'll see online and in the newspapers six out of seven days each week,” Piraro wrote in the blog post announcing his “retirement.”

King Features Syndicate, which publishes Bizarro, said more than 350 newspapers carry the strip, including the Tribune-Review.

Spokeswoman Claudia Smith couldn't estimate how many online page views the strip gets.

“Now I'll get to work with my favorite cartoonist every day, as we plunge headfirst into 2018,” Wayno wrote in his own announcement.

He was ending his own “Waynovision” comic, published online through Universal Press Syndicate's “GoComics” platform, he wrote.

Wayno said in an interview via email that hadn't yet worked out his new routine for writing and drawing the daily strip, but said it allowed him to cut back on seeking and churning out freelance work.

Wayno is the second Pittsburgh-area artist to grab the national spotlight in comics recently: Munhall-based Ed Piskor, who won an Eisner Award for his Hip-Hop Family Tree comic series, is currently writing, drawing and lettering the X-Men: Grand Design series for Marvel. The first issue was released in December.

Anthony Letezia, president of the Downtown-based Toonseum where Wayno was a board member, said Wayno was the first local comic-strip artist on the national stage since Jackie Ormes of the Pittsburgh Courier had her “Torchy Brown” comics syndicated to other African-American newspapers.

“Pittsburgh's always had a deep tradition of comic-book artists,” Letizia said. “It's great that people like Ed Piskor and now Wayno are getting a national spotlight on how great the talent here is.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.