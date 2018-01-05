Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
'Broken Memories' celebrates the wonder years

Rex Rutkoski | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:57 p.m.
Student Cody Endress created the beautiful mosaic for Tech Ed. He was the designer and major work force behind the mosaic.
An early mosaic proposed by teacher JoAnn Wesolosky is this anti-bullying one. It had a major opening attended by many people. This is what she has to say about that project: 'I proposed the idea of an anti-bullying mosaic. Pittsburgh artist Laura Jean McLaughlin, who recently completed a mosaic for Apollo-Ridge, spoke at an assembly having students make images and drawings conveying ideas about what would be used in the mural. She took the drawings home and combined the ideas to create our mural. She asked students to draw images of peace, friends getting along with one another, images that related to school (we are a big music school, hence the sun with a trumpet), and words. If you look closely there are wonderfully positive words on the leaves in the trees. All the different studies are represented. Students and faculty brought in broken pottery to add as accents. There is delicate black lace imagery on girls shirt in the mural. A student brought old plates with patterns to use as the trim. Our Spanish teacher, Pam Garcia, added Mexican pottery, I gave part of a beautiful wedding gift that broke, Those are just three examples of personalization. In a two week period, my classes under the direction of Laura Jean, cut, glued, and grouted the mosaic. It was amazing. The anti-bullying idea was mine but it took a great deal of support to do. Kiski Area Education Association and River Road Auto financed most of the projects. There also was a donation from the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.'
One of the many completed over the past 10 years at Kiski Intermediate.
One of the many completed over the past 10 years at Kiski Intermediate.
A Pittsburgh Steeler mosaic, one of the many completed over the past 10 years at Kiski Intermediate.
Updated 4 hours ago

JoAnn Wesolosky likes to remind her students that they possess a gift.

“It's a gift of visual communication that not everyone has or has developed,” says the art teacher at Kiski Area Intermediate School, Hyde Park.

She and they are celebrating their shared passion for the arts at a reunion at the school at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8

“Broken Memories: A Decade of Mosaics at Kiski Area Intermediate School” is an invitation to former art club and honors art students from 2007, when she began teaching there, through this year.

(“Broken Memories” references the art of mosaics in which broken pieces of tile are arranged to create a new whole.)

“Since it's been a decade, I am hoping to get together former students to share memories, talk about what they are doing and let them have a chance to see what we have done,” Wesolosky explains.

Each year art club students, with their teacher's assistance, design and create a mosaic for the building. Students who were involved with such projects as window painting, hall painting, painted murals and mosaics are encouraged to attend. “It is also open to the public and to all who would like to see what our students have been doing,” she adds.

“We had a lot of fun making the mosaics. I would like to have a chance to see everyone again and reminisce,” she says. “Intermediate age is a time of change for students. We all need the academics but it's usually the extracurriculars that make school fun.”

She wanted students who worked on the mosaics and other art displays to have the opportunity to see them hung.

“We finished mosaics in the spring and often, due to other commitments, they don't get hung until the following fall. I thought it would give former students an opportunity to see their work displayed,” Wesolosky says.

She is asking everyone to bring an old paintbrush which will be tagged. This year's art club students will splatter paint on the brushes in coordinating colors to create a new art piece of hanging brushes, placed outside the art room.

The name tags will remain as a marker for those who attended the reunion.

Mosaics have been around for thousands of years, she says, and the mosaics in the Intermediate building have their own lasting power. “They are very conducive to group work which is an interesting dynamic. Everyone can get involved,” she says.

Wesolosky says she learns from those she teaches.

“Students, particularly intermediate age students, are fearless,” she explains. “I will ponder and rethink an idea; they just do it! They are fun at this age and full of life and enthusiasm.”

The Kiski Area School District art department has changed the lives of many students, including her, says Lily Gongaware of Washington Township, a 2016 graduate of Kiski High School and now a sophomore at California University. “If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't currently be pursuing a future in art. I am so thankful for all of them and am excited to take part in this reunion!” she says. “What happened in middle school may seem insignificant to some, but it is exciting to reminisce on a really monumental time in my life. I really started to discover my passion for art in Mrs. Wesolosky's class and I attribute that to her teaching.”

The art room was a safe haven in middle school, Gongaware says.

“The early teen years are exhausting both socially and academically, and walking into her classroom was like a breath of fresh air,” she says. “Each of her lessons had their own unique value.”

Kiski High senior Grace Fowler has warm memories of her time in intermediate art.

“I loved expressing my creativity and feeling like I was creating something amazing even though I wasn't naturally good at art,” she recalls. “My most clear memory of Mrs. Wesolosky's art classes is that she always made me feel like I was artistically talented, even though I really wasn't. She always helped me with my projects and she was always so encouraging and helpful.”

Fowler likes the idea of the reunion.

“It brings together all of the students throughout the years who have been involved in art club at the intermediate school and celebrating the work we accomplished during our time there,” she says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

