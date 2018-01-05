If you have to leave home, there are plenty of places to escape the cold

We all know the warmest place to be today and Saturday is under warm blankets or curled up in front of the fireplace at home. But if you're already starting to having cabin fever, here are a few places to visit that are guaranteed to be warm or at least will warm your soul.

Phipps' Tropical Forest

That's right — TROPICAL. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens' Tropical Forest Congo is closing after this Sunday to make way for Tropical Forest Cuba, opening next month. So Saturday would be a perfect time to check out the lush foliage and warm, moist air circulating through the forest. There's also the desert room with cactus and plenty of heat. But you might want to skip the outdoor Light Garden: Holiday Magic. It closes after Sunday too, so you might have to wait until next year for that one. Details: phipps.conservatory.org

Head to the jungle

The movies are always a good place to escape and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is a perfect warm diversion with its tropical setting and hot action.

Hot stone massage

Feel the heat all through your body with a hot stone massage. There are plenty of places offering this soothing technique. Here are a few:

Pittsburgh Center for Complementary Health and Healing: 1124 South Braddock Ave., Regent Square. pghhealthandhealing.com

Platinum Salon and Spa: 20 N. 3rd St., Youngwood. platinumsalonspa.com

Nemacolin Woodlands Spa: Nemacolin Resort, Farmington. nemacolin.com

Oakmont Skin Care: 620 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. oakmontskincare.com

Sweat it out

Hot yoga is pretty popular these days, with practitioners achieving their positions in high humidity rooms with temperatures near 95 degrees. Moonglow Yoga ( moonglowyoga.com ) in Greensburg has a class at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, while Yoga Flow ( yogaflowpittsburgh.com ), which specializes in heated yoga, has classes at all its locations — Aspinwall, Mt. Lebanon, Murrysville, Irwin and Shadyside.

Get on a hot streak

Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Side is always open, with bright lights flashing on all the machines. An added bonus: the parking garage is covered and at least a bit sheltered from the wind. riverscasino.com/pittsburgh

Take a swim, really!

The pool at the Aerobic Center at Greensburg's Lynch Field ( aerobiccenter.org/pool ) is warm and inviting. There are family swim times from 1 to 2:55 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. And is the pool water isn't warm enough for you, there's also a jacuzzi. There are several other indoor pools in the greater Pittsburgh area, but we're not sure how many are heated. Just make sure after a swim that you're completely dry, top to bottom, before heading outside. Nobody wants frozen hair.

Feel the sunlight

The holiday exhibits are open through Saturday at the Wintergarden at PPG Place in downtown Pittsburgh. With all the glass surrounding you, it's a great place to soak up any sunshine that might make its way through the clouds. After Saturday, the Wintergarden will be closed for a week. ppgplace.com/directory/wintergarden

Dream of summer

Head to the annual Pittsburgh RV Show, which runs Jan. 6-14 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Plan a summer getaway or just dream of trips you can take. pittrvshow.com

Susan Jones is the Tribune-Review features editor. Reach her at 724-850-1272, sjones@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @SusanJonesTrib.